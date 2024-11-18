The South African popular Sangoma Gogo Skhotheni recently turned social media upside down

The star posted pictures of herself, leaving many netizens impressed with her stunning face card

A lot of fans and followers of the reality TV star and gobela flooded her comment section with complimentary messages

Gogo Skhotheni's face card has fans drooling over her. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Social media is on fire, and it's all because of the popular Sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Skhotheni.

Recently, the star had netizens drooling over her beauty. Gogo Skhotheni shared gorgeous pictures of her insane face card on her Instagram page, leaving many of her fans and followers stunned by her immaculate features.

The pictures were captioned:

"@hair_by_cyee_beauty_studio @douglas_hairstylist."

See the post below:

Fans impressed by Gogo Skhotheni's beauty

Many netizens' reactions to Gogo Skhotheni's face card flooded the comment section. Here's what they had to say:

faniedick complimented:

"Absolutely beautiful."

mcloopz said:

"Eii Bandla, Gogo."

tshidirabodila wrote:

"You are so beautiful shame jealous down."

mgabadelip responded:

"Chipi Chipi."

maxwell_truthdakar replied:

"More love for you."

What you need to know about Gogo Skhotheni

Her name is Patricia Motsoeneng, and the reality TV star became famous through her starring on the channel. She has gained national attention through her larger-than-life personality and somewhat controversial traditional practices on the show.

The social media personality and reality TV star does not disclose much about her upbringing or family, omitting the name of her family, children or second husband. However, she seems to be an open book on her social media and YouTube channel.

In early 2024, Skhotheni ventured into the music world and became a DJ, gaining popularity because she was always booked and busy with gigs.

Gogo Skhotheni makes shocking allegations about Gogo Maweni

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni had a few things to get off her chest about her feud with fellow Sangoma Gogo Maweni. The DJ apologised to Maweni for the nasty things she said about her on social media.

Gogo Skhotheni, whose real name is Tumi Motsoeneng, has admitted that she was wrong to attack Gogo Maweni based on her looks. After their public feud, the former friends are now sworn enemies.

