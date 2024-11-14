The Swazi-born DJ and music producer Uncle Waffles recently reviewed her upcoming song

The star featured Mark Khoza and Royal Music on this new song, and the preview was shared on social media by Musa Khawula

Many netizens weren't feeling the song, as some said that she might have stolen the beat from an unknown artist

Uncle Waffles previewed her new song. Image: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

This December is about to get lit as more Amapiano artists look forward to dropping their bangers.

Uncle Waffles previews her new song

Social media has been buzzing as the Swazi-born Amapiano star Uncle Waffles made headlines again after being dragged by Mac G on his podcast.

The 24-year-old famous DJ and music producer recently previewed her new upcoming song, which she collaborated with Mark Khoza and Royal Music. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the preview video on social media on his Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

"Uncle Waffles previews her new song with Royal Music and Mark Khoza."

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi not feeling Uncle Waffles' new song

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Uncle Waffles' new upcoming song. Some shared that the song was nonsense. Here's what they had to say:

@Dingswayo_N commented:

"This beat is stolen moes from one of the already existing songs."

@Waykz6661 questioned:

"From which unknown artist did she steal from this time around?"

@crazythatoo asked:

"New piano songs are made for Tik Tok challenges neh?"

@Bongani21101552 said:

"Can we please not classify this as piano."

@_Umfundis responded:

"Someone please tell her that we don't mind if she doesn't drop it."

@OfficialPhiwah replied:

"This is rubbish; she must go back to the studio..."

@mabuza_iam commented:

"People stopped making good music, it all sounds like a challenge in the making, and it's boring."

South Africans grow bored of Uncle Waffles

Briefly News also reported that South Africans are growing tired of Uncle Waffles and her performances. This after a video of the internationally acclaimed DJ's set made its way to the socials, leaving netizens scratching their heads.

Mzansi questioned Waffles' bold outfit choices at shows, while others criticised her rise to stardom.

Source: Briefly News