The controversial podcaster Mac G recently put Uncle Waffles on a blast during his recent podcast episode

The star called out the producer and DJ for sidelining the Wadibusa vocalist Ohp Sage

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Mac G calling out Uncle Waffles

Mac G recently blasted Uncle Waffles. Image: Santiago Felipe/Michael Buckner

It seems like the controversial Mac G is not on Uncles Waffles side this time, as he blasted her during one of his latest Podcast and Chill episodes.

Mac G calls out Uncle Waffles

Once again, the South African podcaster Mac G has put another Amapiano DJ and producer on a blast for their sneaky moves, and it's none other than Swati-born star Uncle Waffles.

During an episode on Podcast and Chill recently, Mac G called out the Tanzania hitmaker for sidelining the vocalist Ohp Sage, featured on her latest song, Wadibusa. Mac G questioned the DJ why she never gave the vocalist a platform to jumpstart his music career or even feature him in the music video.

An online user posted the video of the episode @NoseTheCapital on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"So Uncle Waffles is low-key, the female version of Phori?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens have mixed reactions

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to what Mac G said about Uncle Waffles. Here's what they had to say:

@Luna_Geminii wrote:

"This thing music artists always want to be put on is not on. The artist doesn’t want to work in the limelight. Always they want to hot spot njalo nje. This is a competitive industry."

@KeMariri said:

"He is super correct. Unkle must uncle."

@05Mrfresh responded:

"These guys need to decide if they are for the exploitation of artists or not. When something Soweto stood on business, they were on Phori's side."

@_dupii_ commented:

"The only people that failed that boy are the managers. They didn’t capitalise on him being on the song and taking advantage of the brand affiliation. Management failed that boy, and that’s it!"

@uKilla_K replied:

"Lol, this is a promo. Why would MacG care about this? What's worse, he is blaming Uncle Waffles as if she has signed him. She doesn’t owe him anything, man. He probably has a song with him, or Sfiso paid him to promote his artist."

@AKI181033877 mentioned:

"Its greed."

Uncle Waffles makes history in Brooklyn

