Hip hop rapper L Tido continued to slam Mac G and his co-hosts, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady

The Dlala Ka Yona hitmaker trolled the podcasters during his latest podcast episode with Buhle Samuels

Many netizens weren't impressed with L-Tido's continuation to slam Mac G and his crew

L Tido slammed Mac G and his crew on his podcast. Image: @macgunleashed, @ltido

Source: Instagram

It seems like L-Tido is not done with Mac G, as he tars the controversial podcaster's name in the mud.

L-Tido continues to slam Mac G online

Hip hop star L-Tido has made headlines again after dragging the controversial Mac G on social media after their feud regarding the Sir Trill and DJ Maphorisa saga.

The Dlala Ka Yona hitmaker continued to slam the podcaster in his recent episode. He also slammed the star's co-hosts, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady. @ThisIsColbert also posted the video of L-Tido slamming Mac G during his interview with actor Buhle Samuels.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video was captioned:

"MacG is lame, honestly. The only person that's smart on #PodcastAndChill is Sol Phenduka. After I saw Ghost-Lady I understood why she's a ghost lady. L-Tido is still at it."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to L-Tido slamming Mac G

Shortly after the video of L-Tido slamming Mac G was shared on social media, many netizens weren't impressed with his words:

@cakasaj wrote:

"I didn’t know this dude until Mac G mentioned him."

@mohlomiii responded:

"L Tido is getting too excited."

@dmotloung replied:

"That time I don't know his song with no features... he's overreaching. To think that his podcast is whack...ai cut."

@dmotloung commented:

"That time I don't know his song with no features... he's overreaching. To think that his podcast is whack...ai cut."

@ADS_ZAR said:

"Lol gloves are off."

@FlowVersatile mentioned:

"At this point y’all have to see this for what it is. He’s tryna milk this situation for as long as it takes, like we already forgot about the situation move on."

DJ Maphorisa apologises to L-Tido for disrespecting his mother

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa took his L and apologised to L-Tido and his mother.

After their controversial podcast interview, the Amapiano DJ and producer involved L-Tido in his supposed beef with Sir Trill. Phori made some harsh remarks about the rapper's mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News