Actress Sindi Dlathu officially began shooting with eTV's telenovela Isiphetho on Monday, 12 August 2024

The news of the star joining the show circulated on social media previously

This was after the former The River actress reportedly left her new show Queendom amid financial struggles

The South African talented actress Sindi Dlathu recently bagged another acting gig on an eTV show, Isiphetho.

Sindi Dlathu begins shooting with Isiphetho

The veteran actress Sindi Dlathu has been making headlines recently after news of her reportedly leaving BET Africa's new show Queendom due to alleged financial struggles of the production company.

Recently, the star officially began shooting with Isiphetho on Monday, 12 August 2024. The news of the star being on set with the crew and cast of the TV show was shared by the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"Sindi Dlathu officially starts shooting today on Etv’s telenovela Isiphetho."

See the post below:

Fans have mixed reactions about Sindi joining the show

Many netizens had mixed reactions about the talented actress joining the show. See some of the comments below:

@qhasi2 commented:

"I wish the South African industry would start to move on from this telenovela business model. It's time to make short series and films. How many soapies are these seasoned actors going to keep jumping to and from because there's no alternative."

@Asenami_525 wrote:

"I'll try the show again when she makes her first appearance, but for now, I'll continue watching Comedy Central because 30 minutes is too long for this show that's all over."

@kenonam1 responded:

"@BET better do the right thing before we get pissed."

@Hope_Nemushiru responded:

"Anyone can go where they are offered a better deal."

@thabang4real2 said:

"What a great win for @etv."

@SamuelJ39453362 mentioned:

"She needs to earn an income after all. Isiphetho sona si off shame."

