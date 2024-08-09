South African actress Sindi Dlathu recently bagged another acting gig on an eTV show

The former Muvhango star will be joining Isiphetho following rumours of her exiting Queendom

Executive producer of Isiphetho Mandla N has confirmed that Sindi Dlathu will be joining his show

Actress Sindi Dlathu joined a new TV show. Image: @sindi_dlathu

The South African talented actress Sindi Dlathu recently bagged another acting gig on an eTV show.

Actress Sindi Dlathu set to her debut on Isiphetho

Former The River star Sindi Dlathu has found another new home on eTV's Isiphetho.

The news of her move to a different show came after rumours of her leaving Queendom circulated online.

According to TshisaLIVE, a Black Brain Pictures source told them that Dlathu and the show's producer had successful talks and that she would start shooting with them soon.

The source said:

"She is joining the cast members next week on set and her character is an interesting one. Her inclusion on set will bring huge viewership numbers. The talks between the producers and Sindi lasted for a week. Mandla N was like, 'Here's the opportunity to make Isiphetho a powerhouse.'"

Confirming the news of Sindi Dlathu joining Isiphetho with the publication, the celebrated executive producer Mandla N mentioned that they are excited to have the star join the cast as her appearance will attract more viewers.

He said:

"Yes, Sis Sindi has joined Isiphetho and I'm excited about her being part of the cast team. Her inclusion will pull more viewers to stay glued to their screens when it's prime time. She'll be starting to shoot next week Monday, I urge people to tune in and they won't be disappointed."

