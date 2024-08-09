Global site navigation

Actress Sindi Dlathu Joins eTV’s ‘Isiphetho’ Amid Rumours of Her Leaving ‘Queendom’
Actress Sindi Dlathu Joins eTV’s ‘Isiphetho’ Amid Rumours of Her Leaving ‘Queendom’

by  Mbali Tebele 2 min read
  • South African actress Sindi Dlathu recently bagged another acting gig on an eTV show
  • The former Muvhango star will be joining Isiphetho following rumours of her exiting Queendom
  • Executive producer of Isiphetho Mandla N has confirmed that Sindi Dlathu will be joining his show

Sindi Dlathu will make her debut on 'Isiphetho'
Actress Sindi Dlathu joined a new TV show. Image: @sindi_dlathu
Source: Instagram

The South African talented actress Sindi Dlathu recently bagged another acting gig on an eTV show.

Actress Sindi Dlathu set to her debut on Isiphetho

Former The River star Sindi Dlathu has found another new home on eTV's Isiphetho.

The news of her move to a different show came after rumours of her leaving Queendom circulated online.

According to TshisaLIVE, a Black Brain Pictures source told them that Dlathu and the show's producer had successful talks and that she would start shooting with them soon.

The source said:

"She is joining the cast members next week on set and her character is an interesting one. Her inclusion on set will bring huge viewership numbers. The talks between the producers and Sindi lasted for a week. Mandla N was like, 'Here's the opportunity to make Isiphetho a powerhouse.'"

Confirming the news of Sindi Dlathu joining Isiphetho with the publication, the celebrated executive producer Mandla N mentioned that they are excited to have the star join the cast as her appearance will attract more viewers.

He said:

"Yes, Sis Sindi has joined Isiphetho and I'm excited about her being part of the cast team. Her inclusion will pull more viewers to stay glued to their screens when it's prime time. She'll be starting to shoot next week Monday, I urge people to tune in and they won't be disappointed."

Gagasi considers legal action in Penny Ntuli's saga

In more entertainment news, Briefly News wrote that Gagasi FM reportedly considered taking legal action against former presenter Penny Ntuli. She shared a statement revealing how much the station was paying her, leading social media to paint the station as exploitative.

“At the time, she was still contracted at the station. For her to go public on such matters is a breach of contract. Something like that necessitates legal action."

Despite this, Mzansi continues to support Penny, dragging the station for spending money on lawyers instead of their talent.

