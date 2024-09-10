Gogo Maweni recently ventured into a new business after she shared her building projects on social media

The reality TV star shared that she is offering her new apartments in Soweto to people who want to rent them out

The star shared some pictures of her apartments on how they look inside and what they come with

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Gogo Maweni has expanded her business ventures. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

The South African popular Sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Maweni has recently ventured into a new business.

Gogo Maweni makes her move into the property market

Mzansi's well-known Gobela and businesswoman Gogo Maweni expanded her business ventures as she moved into the property market.

The reality TV star, who previously shared on her social media page that she was busy with a building project, has announced that she is now done with it and is offering her newly built apartment to rent in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Maweni shared pictures of the apartments, both inside and outside, and what she is offering on her Instagram page. She also shared that she will be renting out eight units for R4 500 per month.

She captioned the pictures:

"Looking for tenants to occupy 8 Units monthly rental at R4500 per month plus 1-month deposit upfront from the 1st of October 2024. 6977 Makhura Dr, Diepkloof Zone 4, Johannesburg, 1862. For viewing or more information, kindly contact us on 061-446-8038."

See the images below:

Fans congratulate her on the new business venture

Many netizens on social media congratulated the Gobela on her new business venture. See some of the messages below:

Reality TV star Brinnette Seopela said:

"These are beautiful apartments love. So proud of you."

leratomatsoso congratulated the star:

"O berekile friend! Congratulations."

afiba_m commented:

"Congratulations darling - this is soo inspiring."

Celebrity publicist Simphiwe Majola wrote:

"Beautiful units... I’m so proud of you."

kgaogelomokalapa mentioned:

"They are worth that R4500 monthly, I mean they are beautiful yoh."

Kabza De Small teases nightclub reveal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kabza De Small, who shared a glimpse of his nightclub under construction. Mzansi praised the Amapiano sensation on the investment, impressed that he was putting his money to good use:

"Big ups to Kabza; investment is key when you're still at the top."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News