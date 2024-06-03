Gogo Maweni recently gave her followers another update on her huge building project

The famous Sangoma's house is near completion, and she received praise from fans who have been keeping track of the project

Mzansi showed love to Gogo Maweni and was impressed by her business moves

Gogo Maweni gave fans an update on the progress of her building project. Images: dr_maweni

One of Gogo Maweni's building projects is nearly complete, and she gave fans a tour to see how things are going. Supporters were impressed and proud of how far she had come and praised her hard work.

Gogo Maweni shares update on her building

Fans continue to marvel at Gogo Maweni's unmatched work ethic after sharing an update on one of her building projects.

Having recently announced her pregnancy, the famous Sangoma gave followers a look into how construction is coming along, which appears to be near completion.

Taking to her Instagram page, Gogo Maweni posted a video celebrating the progress while showing off her huge building, complete with stunning balconies and DJ Khaled's God Did as a celebratory anthem.

Her hubby and son made an appearance in the clip as they, too, marvelled at the stunning mansion.

With so many properties in her name, it's unknown what this one will be made into:

"Progress."

Supporters applaud Gogo Maweni's progress

Fans were impressed by the progress of Gogo Maweni's building, and applauded her work ethic:

you_slimming was impressed:

"We love to see this, momi!"

alicia_skin_care_solution said:

"Well done, my friend."

its_madlamini posted:

"A hard-working woman you are."

modisedeempho praised Gogo Maweni:

"Building in silence."

matsimbinelly encouraged:

"Hard work pays, Gogo!"

thehouse_oftrish responded:

"Yoh, you really worked, girl! This is all hard work and dedication; you deserve all this and more."

