Gogo Maweni Updates Fans on Another Building Project, Mzansi Impressed: “We Love to See This”
- Gogo Maweni recently gave her followers another update on her huge building project
- The famous Sangoma's house is near completion, and she received praise from fans who have been keeping track of the project
- Mzansi showed love to Gogo Maweni and was impressed by her business moves
One of Gogo Maweni's building projects is nearly complete, and she gave fans a tour to see how things are going. Supporters were impressed and proud of how far she had come and praised her hard work.
Gogo Maweni shares update on her building
Fans continue to marvel at Gogo Maweni's unmatched work ethic after sharing an update on one of her building projects.
Having recently announced her pregnancy, the famous Sangoma gave followers a look into how construction is coming along, which appears to be near completion.
Taking to her Instagram page, Gogo Maweni posted a video celebrating the progress while showing off her huge building, complete with stunning balconies and DJ Khaled's God Did as a celebratory anthem.
Her hubby and son made an appearance in the clip as they, too, marvelled at the stunning mansion.
With so many properties in her name, it's unknown what this one will be made into:
"Progress."
Supporters applaud Gogo Maweni's progress
Fans were impressed by the progress of Gogo Maweni's building, and applauded her work ethic:
you_slimming was impressed:
"We love to see this, momi!"
alicia_skin_care_solution said:
"Well done, my friend."
its_madlamini posted:
"A hard-working woman you are."
modisedeempho praised Gogo Maweni:
"Building in silence."
matsimbinelly encouraged:
"Hard work pays, Gogo!"
thehouse_oftrish responded:
"Yoh, you really worked, girl! This is all hard work and dedication; you deserve all this and more."
Kabza De Small teases nightclub reveal
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kabza De Small sharing a glimpse of his nightclub which is under construction.
Mzansi praised the Amapiano sensation on the investment, impressed that he was putting his money to good use:
Def_Reba said:
"Big ups to Kabza; investment is key when you're still at the top."
