Gogo Maweni and her husband, Sabelo Mgube, have purchased another property, marking their fourth investment

The media personality and sangoma shared the news on Instagram, showcasing the lavish mansion with its lush garden and swimming pool

Fans flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages, celebrating her success and hard work

Congratulations are in order for media personality and traditional healer Gogo Maweni and her husband Sabelo Mgube who just purchased another property.

Gogo Maweni and her husband Sabelo Mgube have bought a new property. Image: @dr_maweni and @velabahleke_the_king

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni and hubby bags another house

Glamorous sangoma Gogo Maweni, real name, Makgotso Lee-Anne Mokopo is investing in properties, and we are happy for her. The star has been open about her several projects, including a double-storey apartment complex that is in the final stages of completion.

Taking to her Instagram recently, the Izangoma Zodumo star inspired Mzansi when she revealed that they had closed off another deal on a lavish mansion. The star gave her fans a glimpse of the property and the lush garden and swimming pool stole people's hearts. She wrote:

"When God & our ancestors say YES ! No-one can say NO! We bagged our 4th property @velabahleke_the_king here’s to hard work, dedication and success…together we are unstoppable my love ❤️ let’s make memories #homeowner #multipletitledeedowner #propertyinvestment."

Fans congratulate Dr Maweni on her new property

We all know Mzansi loves seeing their favourite stars progressing in life. many flooded the star's timeline with heartfelt congratulatory messages.

@ladydu_sa said:

"Congratulations babe ❤️"

@lindytsha03 commented:

"Congratulations to you Guy's "

@zandilempahlele added:

"Congratulations Gogo it’s so beautiful."

@amanda_ngalo said:

"Beautiful Congratulations to you guys"

@gugulethu_precious_mahlangu wrote:

"Wooow I love this man Khuphula @dr_maweni ❤ we’ll deserved ❤"

