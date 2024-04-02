Thembi Seete is dazzling fans with her recent stylish outfits, particularly one featuring a butterfly detail, which went viral

Thembi Seete is giving fashion lovers a run for their money. The star has been stepping on necks with her recent looks, and fans love it for her.

Thembi Seete shares pictures of her stunning outfit. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete stuns in a stylish outfit

Thembi Seete has been Mzansi's "IT" girl for the longest time. The veteran star has been gracing our television screens for many years and has appeared in several productions including Gomora, Zone 14 and Kings of Joburg.

The star has been consistently serving stylish looks throughout her reign in the industry. Fans have praised the Idols SA judge for her timeless beauty and killer looks. Thembi recently showed off her creative side when she rocked a stylish outfit with a butterfly detail. The star gave her fans a glimpse of her look in a now-viral Instagram post: She captioned the post:

"fashionably late❤️but it was worth the wait."

Fans love Thembi Seete's look

Thembi Seete's fans know that she is always on point when it comes to her looks. Many commended her for being one of the best-dressed celebs in Mzansi.

@siyandambuwana said:

"One thing u don't let clothes wear u wena no Otiz maniyekwe."

@the_october_goddess wrote:

"The woman that ages like fine wine "

@istiay4k said:

"Your content is always so interesting, keep it up!"

@itsssbaddest_makaveli noted:

"Ate an left no crumbsssssssssssss❤️"

@kego.makhubalo commented:

"Siri! Please play “Masa by Mpho Sebina” "

