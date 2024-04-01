Khosi Twala's viral video showcasing her curves sparked controversy, with some criticising her revealing outfit as public indecency

Fans were divided, with some praising her perfect body while others made jokes about her appearance

Social media users' reactions ranged from admiration for her figure to criticism of her behaviour and upbringing

Reality television star Khosi Twala landed on the Mzansi social media trending list after her saucy video went viral online. We all know Khosi has been praised for her killer curves, but it looks like she took it too far.

'BBTitans' winner Khosi Twala's video has gone viral on social media.

Khosi Twala flaunts her curves in viral video

Social media users had a lot to say after Khosi Twala's sultry video trended. The Big Brother Titans winner showed off her hot body in the clip.

The video was shared on the microblogging platform Twitter by the controversial parody account @ChrisExcel102 who noted that Khosi went a bit too far with her revealing outfit. He captioned the post:

"This is public indecency."

Fans react to Khosi Twala's video

The video had the streets buzzing. Some said Khosi is allowed to show off as much skin as she likes because she is perfect. Others made hilarious jokes about the star's look.

@SizlerZulu said:

"I don't understand why @SAPoliceService don't charge women who under dress like this."

@desmond_mohale commented:

"That's exactly how most fatherless behave, unfortunately. Most kids from women headed families behave this wild in societies. And I emphasize, MOST if not all."

@ronaldanele wrote:

"Her body though"

@kelie_mlotshwa added:

"Yoh you can say that again. If I was built like that I would be a problem…God knew that I’d misbehave."

@NnamdiwilliamC said:

"This is their new creativity..... getting naked."

Uncle Waffles sets tongues wagging with saucy dance video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that fans are not loving Uncle Waffles' latest video, where she is showing off her behind.

The DJ is famous for her overall stage presence when she is spinning on the decks. However, a TikTok video did not impress netizens who weren't afraid to voice out their disapproval.

