A vibey daughter and father were spotted busting fire bacardi dance moves in the streets of Pretoria

The duo are captured in a TikTok video dazzling onlookers with their performance to an upbeat song

Social media users loved their coordinated moves and their close bond that was fully on display

Father and daughter entertained onlookers with their moves in Pretoria. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @itsss_lebza/TikTok

Source: UGC

A father-daughter duo took to the streets of Pretoria with their infectious energy.

In a TikTok video posted by @itsss_lebza, they wowed onlookers with their fire dance moves set to a lively bacardi beat.

Energetic performance goes viral

With synchronised steps and boundless enthusiasm, this duo brought the heat.

Their electrifying dance routine lit up social media, garnering over 1.1 million views and leaving viewers hyped.

Close father-daughter bond

What stole the show in this viral video wasn't just the killer dance moves, but the undeniable bond between father and daughter.

Watch the video below:

TikTok video warms hearts

Social media users couldn't get enough of the heartwarming moment. Some wished they had loving and present fathers like the one in the clip.

See some comments below:

@ntombitwala asked:

"Am I the only one who thinks that mogal has a lot more Bacardi to offer? She was just toning it down for dad. "

@chriskarabo posted:

"Kanti you guys really have dads? Like for reals for reals. "

@Reneé mentioned:

"This is so cute. Nna my father never came back from buying milk. "

@itumelengmthanda joked:

"Then there's us who ordered our father from Temu. "

@thulii.tee stated:

"Cries in daddy issues. Happy seeing dads loving their kids. "

@user7311477909376 mentioned:

"Bathong those of us without father's are we okay? You are so lucky girl. ❤️❤️"

@zakhumalo suggested:

"This should be a challenge for fathers and daughters."

@EllBlack wrote:

"You guys we laugh with you kanti nina you have whole dads at home that you dance with You guys are God's favourite children."

