Twin boys captivated Mzansi with their hilarious reaction to a tall mannequin at a clothing store

The video of the boys staring and touching the mannequin sparked laughter among TikTok users

Mzansi people could not get enough of the adorable kiddos and their curiosity about the world around them

Curious little boys were spotted inspecting a mannequin. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @golimpi_twins/TikTok

A video circulating on TikTok of two young boys got South Africans buzzing. It features the twins who couldn't contain their fascination with a mannequin at a clothing store.

Curious minds at work

The hilarious footage posted by @golimpi_twins shows the boys staring intently at the mannequin, seemingly confused by its appearance. The boys inspected the dummy, trying to figure out whether it was real.

TikTok video clocks 400K views

Their innocent curiosity and genuine interest left viewers amused and entertained. The TikTok video gathered 404,000 views and more than 600 comments.

Mzansi netizens amused by adorable children

Netizens found the twins' reaction utterly adorable. Some speculated about the thoughts that were running through the boys' minds as they examined the mannequin with intensity.

@mphokhaya said:

"Young men realised there's more to life than cartoons."

@gise posted:

"It's the second one fixing the skirt for me."

@lona commented:

"They know exactly what they are doing."

@luphumzo stated:

"We would like to invite them to our next conference meeting."

@LeboMarule367 wrote:

"We have a brand new problem as a country."

@Cynthia.Dube73 commented:

"Have twin boys they said, it would be fun they said."

@Ntonto shared:

"My two-year-old son does this."

@2069.hero added:

"Curiosity isn’t punishable by law. Bahle obhuti!"

@londy added:

"Kyasho ukthi amadoda ngampela lawa."

Little girl pretends to be a mannequin

In another article, Briefly News reported that children do some of the funniest things on the internet. One little girl decided to try and hide by mimicking a mannequin and a clip of her doing this went viral.

Apart from hilarious animal clips, videos of children doing all sorts of things are some of the highest-rated and are watched on various social media platforms.

