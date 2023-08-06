Three Mzansi friends gained TikTok fame as a video of them bowing to mannequins grabbed the attention of thousands of viewers

The trio who got down to their knees looked like they were worshipping the mannequins towering over them

People found their odd behaviour entertaining and posted lively discussions and jokes in the comments

Friends marvelled at mannequins dressed in suits. Image: @karabogregory122

Source: TikTok

Three friends recently gained popularity on TikTok when a video of them bowing in front of mannequins trended.

Man posts TikTok video showing people bowing to mannequins in clothing store

The short clip, uploaded to the social media platform by @karabogregory122, has garnered 128 000 views and 4 000 likes in just a few days.

In the video, the friends can be seen in a clothing store chanting and bowing in front of the three mannequins. Their strange behaviour resembling religious rituals got viewers talking in the comments.

Video of trio's strange behaviour sparks talks

Many were amused by the lengths the trio were willing to go in creating TikTok content. Others just joke that there's never a dull moment on social media thanks to unhinged Mzansi people.

Watch the video below:

Mannequin TikTok video amuses TikTok users

user5226047266655 mentioned:

"Some jokes summon unnecessary 16:10s."

@leratomash11 posted:

"I'll come back to this post after one day. I want to see something."

@zwivhuyazwangazwa added:

"Let me camp her for jakuja."

@yeni543210 commented:

"Mara guys are you still sure ukuthi South Africans are ok? Or must we blame the vaccine ye covid?"

@khosimakhosazanem stated:

" Ngaze ngahleka."

@happinesstumi wrote:

"Yoh a le right mara. "

@user8529930508302 said:

"Then they respond."

