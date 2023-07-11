Social media star and musician The Kiffness produced another jam which Mzansi quickly adopted as one of their favourites

The video remixer took the national rugby team's prep chant and produced another masterpiece of a remix

At the end of the clip, he joins the Bokke players, and SA asks him for a complete version of the jam

The Kiffness strikes again: the creative artist remixed The Bokke's pregame chant. Image: The Kiffness

The Kiffness is back with another social media hit, with the nation giving him his flowers for creativity.

This time he joined forces with the Springboks to remix their pregame chant, Yibokke Lena, initially chanted in a video by Siya Kolisi, Damian Willemse, Canan Moodie and Frans Malherbe.

The Kiffness remixes The Springbok's Yibokke Lena chant

's antics are not only entertaining but display his level of creativity in making music. He partnered with the Bokke this time to create a sweet jam he calls the Pregame Chant (remix).

The video went viral, trending at 48K likes, getting 1.3K comments and being shared over 6000 times.

The video shows the Kiffness, whose real name is David Scott, adding some strings, bass and shakes in one half of the video. Meanwhile, the Bokke players are busy chanting the pregame chant in a car in the other half, led by Siya Kolisi.

The Kiffness seems to be enjoying himself and the Bokke's vibe so much that he joins them in their car in the final part of the video.

The Kiffness is a parody artist who uses his music and platform to voice his views on various topics.

In the past, he was slammed by the public for supporting Hank's Olde Pub after the pub got into hot water for not allowing a black person inside.

To watch the video, click this link here.

The Kiffness's post was a hit. Image: The Kiffness

Mzansi applauds The Kiffness for Springbok chant remix

Netizens showed their support for The Kiffness and his creativity.

Rosby Ablang said that he did it again.

"Please continue to inspire people with your music creativity. More power to you, more love and peace to all mankind."

Luluza Del Agua said that his capacity to make music is fantastic.

"Thank you for creating so much beautiful music."

Dino Driussi called him one of SA's most extraordinary talents.

"You take something ordinary and always make it musically better."

Vincent Allnutt asked for a full version of the upcoming game between the Bokke and the All-Blacks.

"We are going to be watching the Boks play here in New Zealand next week, and we need to be pumping this tune while going down the street."

Paulo Couto said that this song should be sung at all games played by the Springboks.

"Imagine the whole stadium in unison, one voice, one nation."

