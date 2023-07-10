Canadian star Dax was floored by a South African's mesmerising vocals when he asked singers to join one of his challenges

The artist and the rest of the world were moved by the young man's talent and praised his vocal prowess

He later featured the young man's verse on a remix of the song he did an open-verse challenge on, and netizens loved it

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A young South African impressed international artist Dax when he jumped on one of his TikTok open-verse challenges. @thatsdax/ @thagreatewhite

Source: TikTok

A South African with an angelic voice gave international artist Dax goosebumps after collaborating on TikTok.

The international rapper and producer was speechless after hearing the young man's powerful voice.

South African Singer wowed Dax with his angelic voice on TikTok

His voice united TikTokkers from Mzansi and globally in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Drax posted a video of himself and @thagreatewhite_'s verse on one of his open verse TikTok challenges, which was well-loved.

The video gathered an insane 4.2 million views and 60K likes.

Drax was so impressed by @thagreatwhite_ that he didn't stop there.

The young talented Mzansi vocalist jumped on another collab TikTok.

Dax made it official and posted a third video announcing that the track's remix was out, including @thagreatewhite.

The third video showed Drax's face painted with the Mzansi flag.

Watch the video here:

South Africans praise their fellow netizen for his amazing voice on TikTok with Dax

South Africans came out in droves to support their fellow netizen who knocked the socks off Drax.

King Faku d'14th asked Drax to give him collaboration.

"Give him a collaboration, man. He deserves it. It probably might change his life; who knows?"

Roughneck425 thanked Drax for the remix.

"I listen to this song daily, and it gives me hope for a better day, whenever possible."

Marlene Ricky Rodrigo said that the verse had her crying.

"I couldn't even finish eating."

Church Carter said that he listened to the remix five times.

"This dude is out of this world. Don't nobody sound like that."

Annie said that @thagreatewhite is brilliant.

"Wow, what an amazing voice!"

Homeless woman stuns Mzansi with powerful voice

Briefly News also reported that a homeless woman recently stole netizens' breath away when she sang with powerful vocals.

The woman sang one of Rihanna's songs and gave South African goosebumps.

Many thought that her talent deserved to be recognised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News