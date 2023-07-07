A video of a group of learners singing a popular Afrikaans song has been doing the rounds online

The footage posted on TikTok shows schoolboys getting excited as they sing the Del la Rey by Bok van Blerk

The post has gained much traction on video-sharing app, and netizens were impressed by the pupils' performance

A group of pupils were captured on camera in good spirits as they sang a popular Afrikaans song.

Two black schoolboys sang the Afrikaans song 'Del la Rey' impressively. Image: @g.mpembe/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @g.mpembe shows the pupils seated in a classroom setting as they watch something on a projector.

A schoolboy begins to sing the song; Del la Rey by Bok van Blerk, in class as the rest of his peers join in and sing together while others laugh in amusement in the background.

Watch the video below:

According to Voices, De la Rey is a song about General Koos De la Rey (1847-1914) a Boer general during the Second Boer War. He was regarded as one of the greatest military leaders during that conflict, one of the most headstrong of the generals at that time and a leading figure of Afrikaner Nationalism.

Netizens respond with banter and positive comments

Despite the song's controversial background, many South Africans enjoyed the video and showed the pupils love in the comments section.

TaxiDriver said:

"Mooi bafethu."

Malebo replied:

"They're impressed with themselves."

Arnot responded:

"This is how kids of today should enjoy life. Don't get caught in the race trap, and care for everyone. We are one.... South Africa ."

Marissa Beytell said:

"What a bunch of fun and cool guys* We should all have this type of fun together."

DWSRider. asked:

"Do we live in the best country or what? "

Charlotte Holt reacted:

"At least they sang nice."

Heinrich D Christl said:

"Beautiful well done boys."

