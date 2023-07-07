A video of a large group of youngsters going out and coming in of discipline camp has gone viral online

The footage was posted on TikTok and the camp leader can be heard instructing the kids in a strict and loud tone

South African netizens poked fun at the entertaining post and responded with jokes and banter

Parents everywhere dream of having a perfect relationship with their children. They want to raise their kids with discipline and good moral values, and they believe that positive parenting techniques are the key to achieving this goal. However, positive parenting is not always easy.

SA netizens were amused by a group of children kids coming in and going out of discipline camp. Image: @risingstarsactors/TikTok

Several Mzansi parents will agree, especially those who resorted to sending their little troublemakers to a discipline bootcamp.

A funny video posted on TikTok shows a group of youngsters coming in and going out of the camp with their bags and suitcases as their leader shouts instructions at them like a drill sergeant in the military.

Although the kids probably didn't appreciate the man's tone, it was quite funny to watch.

Disciplining a child is one of the most daunting things about parenthood.

According to Very Well Family, some parents may be reluctant to discipline children because they want to avoid conflict or because they don't want to have their child be angry at them.

Thankfully, their positive reinforcements such as discipline boot camp for some parents who can afford to outsource a helping hand.

Netizens amused by discipline bootcamp chronicles

Judging by the comments and reactions, South African netizens found video amusing as they responded with banter to the post.

MamaWaboLL replied:

"Those going out saying run away ."

karabo said:

"I just want to go there for vibes."

CodeWithMatshepo reacted:

"Thando definitely needs this camp."

wrote:

"Angeke, mina ngigakuhleka ."

Omphile responded:

"Run away, run away" "heyii wena otla sala" ."

Frans replied:

"I don't respond well to shouting...definitely not for me."

she's-nashe commented:

"I need to bring my mom, please. She needs this camp shame."

