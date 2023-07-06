Duduzane Zuma went TikTok viral after busting some lut moves to an amapiano hit that has been viral on the socials

The son of former president Jacob Zuma put on quite the show to display his fun side in a short clip

Seeing the young politician, who has presidential ambitions, dance received an interesting reaction from online users.

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video of Duduzane Zuma on TikTok went viral. The video showed the presidential hopeful having fun to the Tyler ICU song.

A TikTok video shows Duduzane Zuma doing hip-hop moves to 'Mnike', a viral amapiano song. Image: @duduzanezuma

Source: TikTok

Many people enjoyed what they saw, as the video received over 49,000 likes. There were 1,000 comments from people discussing the caption that came with the clip.

Duduzane Zuma hopes to show he will be an ideal president with TikTok video

One TikTok video by Duduzane Zuma shows the young politician dancing to Mnike. In the song by Tyler ICU, he performed a robot dance move in a break dancing routine. The dance clip was captioned: "South Africa is going to be transformed by the coolest president it's ever seen." Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africa's reaction to Duduzane Zuma's TikTok video

Many people are always interested to see dance videos, especially in the amapiano genre. Some people found the video of Duduzane Zuma charming, while others said it did not prove he was a good politician.

user3411381584656 wrote:

"Presidency is not an inheritance."

Siya Mugabe argued:

"We deserve to have young blood let's give him a chance."

Khule said:

"Definitely voting for Duduzane."

zitho926 commented:

"We don't want cool we want service delivery."

millicent123_1 gushed

"I don't like this guy Mara Jerr he's handsome."

"Zuma is living his best life": Jacob Zuma in lit dance circle charms Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a new video of Jacob Zuma is making rounds on the socials as it shows the former South African president taking part in a dance circle. Twitter users cannot get enough of it seeing the politician enjoying one of his favourite pastimes, dancing.

Jacob Zuma, also lovely known as Msholozi, had people in awe of what looked like his close-knit family. Many people who flooded the comments were convinced the clip showed Jacob Zuma's family dynamics.

A TikTok video shared on Twitter shows the South African president went viral over a video of himself in the middle of a dance circle with family. In the video, the crowd can be heard chanting "Msholozi" as the former South African president bust some moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News