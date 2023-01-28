Jacob Zuma looked like he was having the time of his life dancing for a crowd and people enjoyed the show

The former South African president was living it up and went viral as online peeps remarked on how happy he seemed

The video got 100 000 views on Twitter as people reacted to the clip of Jacob Zuma showing off his groovy moves

A new video of Jacob Zuma is making rounds on the socials as it shows the former South African president taking part in a dance circle. Twitter users cannot get enough of it seeing the politician enjoying one of his favourite pastimes, dancing.

Jacob Zuma was taking part in a little dance circle and online users were Charmed by the video. Image: @kulanicool

Jacob Zuma also lovely known as Msholozi had people in awe of what looked like his close-knit family. Many people who flooded the comments were convinced the clip showed Jacob Zuma's family dynamics.

Jacob Zuma goes viral for dancing

A TikTok video shared on Twitter shows the South African president went viral over a video of himself in the middle of a dance circle with family. In the video, the crowd can be heard chanting "Msholozi" as the former South African president bust some moves. Watch the full video:

South Africans react to seeing Jacob Zuma at family function dance circle

Many online users were charmed by the wheel and commented on how cheerful Jacob Zuma looked. Many also commented that Jacob Zuma seems to have a close family.

@arnold_lewinsky commented:

"Of all the southy politicians, Zuma has the happiest family."

@lemozeene commented:

"The beauty of having a big family."

@tshepojazz325 commented:

"I love Jacob Zuma."

@Tefo_Ramatshaba commented:

"Msholozi."

@NormanDlamza commented:

"Zuma’s out there living his best life."

@simvu_tshuku commented:

"He is so happy."

@Fatso998 commented"

"My president."

