One little girl tried to trick her parents by pretending to be a mannequin but couldn’t hold back the laughter

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared the sweet clip, claiming children make life fun

Some people felt like a kid again while others just enjoyed the joy shared at this moment

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Children do some of the funniest things on the internet. One little girl decided to try and hide by mimicking a mannequin and a clip of her doing this has gone viral.

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared a video of a little girl pretending to be a mannequin. Image: Twitter / @jah_vinny_23

Source: Twitter

Apart from hilarious animal clips, videos of children doing all sorts of things are one of the highest-rated and are watched on various social media platforms.

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared the clip of the sweet little girl pulling a mannequin mission on her parents. The little miss played it well, that is until she had a little giggle.

“I swear some parents never get bored ”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The people of Mzansi love how well the girl played her role

The comment section was quickly filled with people sharing joy over the moment. Some were reminded of their childhood and others of their children.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@AsekaNdaba said:

“They don't get bored.”

@Nhlaloenhle3 said:

“Wow, and she's so cute tle ❤❤”

@MaKoopano said:

“She’s the cutest.”

@hashtaghotmom said:

“I used to do this when I was a kid, omggg memory unlocked.”

@suga_ref said:

“It's her face when laughing, too cute.”

@phumla_mpila shared:

Hilarious video of little girl shutting down telemarketer: “She’s too honest”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a little girl certainly had Mzansi in a fit of laughter after shutting down a persistent telemarketer in one very funny manner. Speaking with the saleswoman, the toddler had South Africans in stitches after disclosing her tiny salary.

Heading to her Twitter account, @Evidence_Shongw shared the cute clip.

"The best way to deal with 087 and 021 numbers," she captioned the post along with a few laughing face emojis.

In the video, the little girl seems to know exactly what to say to the relentless telemarketer. She sways back and forth with the utmost innocence and hilariously shares that she makes a meagre R2 a month.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News