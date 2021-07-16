Hilarious Video of Little Girl Shutting Down Telemarketer: “She’s Too Honest”

A sassy little girl has South Africans laughing after sharing her strategy for shutting down annoying telemarketers

The hilarious clip got all the more funny as the toddler took to sharing her meagre salary

Naturally, South Africans were left laughing and headed to the comments section to share in the fun

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A little girl certainly has Mzansi in a fit of laughter after shutting down a persistent telemarketer in one very funny manner. Speaking with the saleswoman, the toddler had South Africans in stitches after disclosing her tiny salary.

This little girl is shutting down annoying telemarketers. Images: @Evidence_Shongw/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @Evidence_Shongw shared the cute clip.

"The best way to deal with 087 and 021 numbers," she captioned the post along with a few laughing face emoji's.

In the video, the little girl seems to know exactly what to say to the relentless telemarketer. She sways back and forth with the utmost innocence and hilariously shares that she makes a meagre R2 a month.

To watch the video, click here.

Naturally, social media users were left gasping at the comical honesty. Check out some of the other funny comments below:

@tillytiny10 said:

"LMAO 2 rand."

@mabena79 said:

"Did she say R2 or R200??? "

@Evidence_Shongw said:

"Lol bruh after deductions."

@Miko_1500 said:

"I once worked at a call centre selling insurance, watseba they would do this to me, nna ke nagana mom ga tsebe mara I'll keep on saying fa mama foun mxm."

@Real_Precious_M said:

"Lol, I must start doing this coz wow guys, I block them and call me with another number."

@LebzaG9 said:

"It is the honesty for me."

@Evidence_Shongw said:

"Lol she’s too honest."

@LetagoSimply said:

"I've been doing this for my mom since primary, even now when I go home, it's still my job..I was trained to answer the phone then refuse to give any information and offers and hang up. Then explain to her who the call is from and what they wanted."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Aww: Adorable video shows baby removing dad's mask to give him a kiss

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that it seems one infant has had just about enough of her dad's mask-wearing, removing the personal protective equipment to steal a kiss. The entire heartwarming moment was caught on video.

Heading to their Instagram account, @momsandmamas shared the touching clip. The mom-&-baby-based content page was certainly feeling the daddy-daughter love.

"Wait for it! This is the sweetest," they captioned the post along with a few blushing face and heart emojis.

Watching the clip, it's clear the baby girl missed seeing her favourite guy's face. The silly mask could not stand between the toddler and an affectionate moment with her dad, removing it in the most nonchalant manner.

Social media users definitely felt bad for the little girl but reflected on the fact that not even Covid could stand between this father-daughter love. Check out some of the comments below:

in_need_of_sunshine_asap said:

"So cute!"

paigemcinnis_ said:

"My 2-year-old does this! I love it haha."

djladybex said:

"Just so sad, stop wearing a mask!!! Let your babies see you!"

latricenw said:

"Look at that little belly poking out."

ctjpearls said:

"Oh my gosh, this is the best!"

tanigol said:

"Melted my heart."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za