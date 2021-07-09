Aww: Adorable Video Shows Baby Removing Dad’s Mask to Give Him a Kiss

The cutest little girl is really tired of her dad's face mask, removing the face protector to steal a kiss

In the clip, the dad sits back while his daughter curiously runs her hands across his face and eventually removes the face covering

The sweet moment definitely melted a few hearts as social media users headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

It seems one infant has had just about enough of her dad's mask-wearing, removing the personal protective equipment to steal a kiss. The entire heartwarming moment was caught on video.

This baby girl is stealing more than just her dad's heart. Images: @momsandmamas/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading to their Instagram account, @momsandmamas shared the touching clip. The mom-&-baby-based content page was certainly feeling the daddy-daughter love.

"Wait for it! This is the sweetest," they captioned the post along with a few blushing face and heart emojis.

Watching the clip, it's clear the baby girl missed seeing her favourite guy's face. The silly mask could not stand between the toddler and an affectionate moment with her dad, removing it in the most nonchalant manner.

Social media users definitely felt bad for the little girl but reflected on the fact that not even Covid could stand between this father-daughter love. Check out some of the comments below:

in_need_of_sunshine_asap said:

"So cute!"

paigemcinnis_ said:

"My 2-year-old does this! I love it haha."

djladybex said:

"Just so sad, stop wearing a mask!!! Let your babies see you!"

latricenw said:

"Look at that little belly poking out."

ctjpearls said:

"Oh my gosh, this is the best!"

tanigol said:

"Melted my heart."

Girl, 2, sings with angelic voice in cute video, many say she's perfect on mic

In more cute baby news, Briefly News previously reported that a two-year-old girl identified as Lilly Oshifade has wowed social media users with her adorable voice as she sang Oniduro Mi by gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori.

In the adorable video that was shared on Facebook by Esho Promotion TV, the little girl sat on a chair and gave a beautiful rendition of the song as she held on to a microphone.

Oniduro Mi is a hit song that recently became more popular when it was criticised by another gospel artiste Tope Alabi.

Lilly did justice to the song and Nigerians were impressed that a two-year-old girl could sing it beautifully.

Funke Adegboyo Fabiyi said:

"May you continue to sing like an angel. Love you..."

Patience Ezichi Michael commented:

"It's the parents for me, cause if this girl was exposed to some kind of worldly music, she would have grown singing them. Your children eventually become what you expose them to, parents beware! ...... God bless your voice little one!"

Freeman Peter wrote:

"This song has just made me come back to God... I had been backslide for 3 years now... thanks sweetheart, you just revived my spiritual life."

Pst Dare Simeon Oshifade said:

"More Grace my daughter, you are unstoppable in Jesus mighty name."

Amb Iranlowo Adesoji wrote:

"What a sonorous voice. Thanks beautiful daughter."

Source: Briefly.co.za