Former Malaika group member Tshedi Mholo disrupted Bongani Nchang's performance with the new member, Tsoakae Molipa

The chaos was captured on a TikTok video, and in it, Bongani and Tsoakae were seen walking off the stage

Bongani and Tshedi are reportedly at loggerheads over his continued use of the name Malaika and performing their songs without her

Things are not going great for the iconic group Malaika, as former member Tshedi Mholo still has unresolved issues with Bongani Nchang.

According to a video that is circulating online, Bongani was performing with the new member, Tsoakae Molipa, at Marks Pub in Hebron, when Tshedi stormed the stage and attempted to grab the mic from Molipa.

The incident happened on Sunday, 4 October 2025, reports Daily Sun.

Why did Tshedi disrupt Malaika's show?

Well, the answer is pretty simple, she believes that she IS Malaika. The singer told the news publication that because she still receives royalties, she is entitled to the monies received when Malaika performs. In addition, she accuses Bongani Nchang of using her name when booking performances despite being replaced by Molipa.

Tshedi explained that she was at the venue with her friends, and when the duo took to the stage, she decided to join them. However, Bongani and Tsoakae decided to leave, ending their performance abruptly. In the video, Tshedi still attempted to be handed a mic so she could sing.

When asked about this, she revealed that the songs the new duo keeps performing belong to Malaika, which, according to her, is Tshedi, Jabu and Bongani. Jabu passed away in 2008.

"The songs belong to Malaika. It is a business name," she said.

Tshedi Mholo mentioned that even Molipa is earning royalties from the music she helped make hits back in the day. "Any performances that are happening under the banner of the group, I'm entitled to the share, which I never got," she mentioned. She stands firm in her belief that Malaika is a trio, not a duo.

On the other hand, Bongani revealed that Tshedi had planned to do this a long time ago. He accused Tshedi of attempting to do the same thing during their performance in December. When he did not want to give her his mic, she allegedly disrespected his wife.

He also remains firm that Tshedi willingly left the group and nobody kicked her out.

