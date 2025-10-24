Reality TV star Palesa Mphaki recently addressed the allegations made by her former husband, Tshepo Miya

This was after he allegedly criticised her on Married at First Sight for eating his last Lemon Cream biscuit

Mphaki finally clarified what led to the incident in a hilarious revelation that had social media in stitches

‘Married at First Sight’ star Palesa Mphaki opened up about the Tshepo Miya Lemon Cream saga. Images: PhilMphela, WhyUfikelate

South African reality TV star Palesa Mphaki recently spoke in an interview about her experience on Married at First Sight.

The show follows complete strangers who are paired by relationship experts based on their personalities and values.

In the show, Palesa was paired with her now-ex-husband Tshepo Miya. Sadly, their love story soon ended in tears.

Speaking on the Relebogile Mabotja Podcast on 10 October 2025, Palesa spoke about her past marriage, her relationship with her father, and everything in between.

She also addressed her experiences on the show, especially her marriage to Tshepo, which, to viewers, was as tumultuous as they come. It was filled with allegations of jealous rages, heated arguments, and abuse claims, the perfect recipe for reality TV drama.

Not only that, but the mother of one, Palesa, finally clarified the Lemon Cream saga, in which she alleged on the show that Tshepo lashed out at her for eating the last biscuit in the packet that he had seemingly reserved for himself.

She recalled a conversation she had with Tshepo about starting a diet, saying she did it to help him.

"The diet conversation came when Tshepo told me that he was once admitted because his heart stopped. What I did was from a level of caring about him and not wanting that to happen again."

Palesa said she persuaded her husband to join her on a diet, replacing starches with salads while still consuming meat, a plan he was on board with behind the scenes. However, it's clear that it was a different story once the cameras rolled.

Palesa Mphaki revealed that she took Tshepo Miya’s last Lemon Cream to help with his diet. Image: TumiGabuza

Hilariously, following the backlash, Palesa revealed that she received a generous package of treats from Bakers, the manufacturer of Lemon Creams.

Her interview garnered over 90,000 views, with over 600 comments from fans and critics who joined the conversation to unpack Palesa's version of events.

Watch Palesa's interview below.

Palesa Mphaki's interview touches fans

Fans, though no longer interested in the Married at First Sight podcast tours, sent heartfelt messages to Palesa and wished her well on her journey.

joyngwenya1140 was proud:

"I am so glad that you are speaking your truth regardless of the noise outside. For the fact you can sit and take interviews when you're a homebody and a shy person in general, I am happy you came out of your shell to talk about sensitive topics, something you could not do before. Very proud of you, Pale."

morwanamamabolo6673 said:

"Palesa will get a man who will love, respect, and appreciate her. I believe her and love her."

MirriamMpala wrote:

"Beautiful, Palesa. I love you, hle, all the best in your future and may you please work on your relationship with God? He loves you so much."

Not everyone believed Palesa Mphaki's version of events or wished her well after 'Married At First Sight.' Image: truly_vikki

Meanwhile, others are unconvinced with Palesa's version of events and accuse her of being deceitful.

bassiemonageng608 said:

"This woman can lie with a straight face to save her image and drive a certain narrative. She lacks accountability and she is never wrong. Relebogile gave her an opportunity but still she justifies her answers."

MmagoOmphile said:

"I have never believed this lady's version of events. Watching the other podcast made it worse."

kgomotsotlhapane2076 slammed Palesa:

"Why is Palesa still talking about Tshepo, guys? The marriage ended and poor Tshepo lost his job. There are discrepancies in your story, my dear. Yes, she speaks well, but that doesn't mean she is a good person."

Tshepo Miya breaks his silence

