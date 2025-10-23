Video of Lerato Kganyago Celebrating Buying 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa Resurfaces Amid New Details
- A video of Lerato Kganyago celebrating the purchase of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa has resurfaced days after she was exposed
- Despite convincing her supporters for years that the establishment was hers, details of its true ownership were released, revealing that she was not the owner
- The jokes were flying after Lerato was caught in a lie, and the online community was curious to know what else she had lied about
One thing about the internet is that it never forgets, and a recently resurfaced video became the final nail in the coffin of Lerato Kganyago's hotel scandal.
A video of the radio personality celebrating the purchase of the luxe 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa resurfaced on social media and caused quite a buzz.
This was after Lerato was exposed as not the real owner of the hotel, despite having paraded on social media for years and advertised it as her own.
On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, Twitter (X) user vha_mo shared a clip of a jubilant Lerato holding a glass of champagne as she announced the news.
"I'm officially part of the hospitality industry! Please support my business, you're all welcome, and we're hiring! Happy Valentine's Day."
What was once a joyful moment turned sour years later when the swanky establishment was named in a corruption scandal in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry as a rendezvous spot for crooked cops.
12 On Hillel Villa later clarified that it had no knowledge of the alleged meetings held in its facilities, further stating that it does not condone being used as a hub for criminality. It also confirmed that Kganyago was not associated with the hotel in any capacity, news that sent many online users on a tailspin.
Social media had a field day dragging Lerato Kganyago to filth for misleading her supporters.
Watch Lerato's video below.
Lerato Kganyago dragged on social media
The jokes were flying, and online users dragged Lerato to hell and back. Read their comments below.
DuchessWakanda warned:
"Ladies, when you're involved with criminals, learn to keep quiet and not expose yourselves. Some of us can smell the crime proceeds from a mile away."
RxFiloe wrote:
"Everything is so cringe now."
khal_juniier laughed:
"She must've forgotten that the internet never forgets."
Cunha_Maz7 said:
"One thing about flashing on the internet, you will reap what you sow."
Ngimuhlez joked:
"What a bad month to be Lerato."
GolidiyaVagwena posted:
"Straight from the horse’s mouth."
femaleAlostro added:
"It was never hers, but because she likes things, attention and showing off, she attached herself to her husband's business, something that had nothing to do with her. Now she’s gonna have to go down with it."
