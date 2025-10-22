Lerato Kganyago named and shamed the women who sent cruel messages on Instagram after a hotel previously linked to her was mentioned at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, Lerato Kganyago took to her Instagram stories and did a deep dive into some of the women and criticised their hypocrisy, noting their churchgoing and moral posturing

She also revealed the measures she would be taking to protect her mental health, which she said has been under attack for some time

Lerato Kganyago exposed the women who bullied her after being implicated at the Madlanga Commission. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Seasoned broadcaster Lerato Kganyago has exposed South African women who bullied her after a hotel formerly associated with her was mentioned during a testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Lerato Kganyago dominated headlines after social media linked her to the Luxe Hotel 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa. After the luxury hotel cleared her name, Lerato Kganyago came out guns blazing, exposing the females who had bullied her after her name was linked to the Luxe Hotel 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa.

Lerato Kganyago exposes women who bullied her

Taking to her Instagram stories, Lerato announced that she would expose cruel women. She made it clear that she was not interested in talking about men or comparing genders. The Instagram story read:

“I want to show you how VILE women are...don't tell me about men, I have no business talking about men...I got time today!”

Lerato Kganyago revealed the identities of the women who bullied her. Image: leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Lerato Kganyago shared screenshots of the mean messages some female Instagram users had sent her. She shared the messages from Nosive Mathokazi and Melloe_sa.

See the messages below:

Lerato Kganyago shared the mean messages some of the women sent to her. Image: leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Lerato Kganyago shared screenshots of messages some women sent her. Image: leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Lerato did a deep dive into Nosive Mathokazi, whom she revealed was an avid churchgoer.

“Always the ones that sit in women's seminars and post Bible verses. I got time today.”

See the screenshots below:

Lerato Kganyago exposed a woman who bullied her. Image: leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Lerato Kganyago closes account following backlash

In a subsequent Instagram story, Lerato Kganyago shared that she was making her Instagram account private for the sake of her mental health. She expressed frustration at being unfairly attacked online. The Instagram story read:

“I don’t deserve any of this. They've tossed a lot of pain my way based on assumptions and a snowball of accusations. I've closed my account, for my own sanity, for now. I hate the way I'm feeling right now, full of hatred and revenge, just like them... but I'm not a PIG...they are! I knew they weren't fans of my good vibes and carefree spirit, but I never imagined their dislike would reach this level. I'm moving on. Always have, always will.”

Lerato Kganyago made her Instagram account private after being bullied. Image: leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

SA question Thami Ndlala and LKG’s source of wealth

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago and her husband, Thami Ndlala, became the talk of the town once again on social media for all the wrong reasons.

The couple found themselves at the centre of controversy after Ndlala was implicated in the ongoing Madlanga Commission. On Monday, 20 October 2025, an online user, @joy_zelda, raises questions about the couple's source of wealth, which includes buying malls and hotels.

Source: Briefly News