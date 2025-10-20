Social media has been abuzz with claims linking South African media personality Lerato Kganyago to the ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa, a boutique hotel previously associated with Kganyago, was referenced in witness testimony during the commission’s hearings.

Lerato's previous allegations of her life being under threat have resurfaced

Briefly News explored why Lerato Kganyago’s name was linked to testimony during the Madlanga Commission. Image: Oupa Bopape/ @maryjaneexplore (X)

Source: Getty Images

This fact check examines these claims based on available public sources, including live reporting from the hearings and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) records.

Claim 1: The 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa is Owned by Lerato Kganyago

Kganyago has publicly discussed her connection to the 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa, a luxury boutique hotel in Johannesburg. According to a 2023 TimesLive interview, Ndlala gifted her the property on Valentine’s Day 2022 as part of her entry into the hospitality industry.

She stated that she had later stepped back from formal membership in the business to focus on other ventures but continued to support it openly.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“It belongs to my husband and I support my husband because whatever is his, I embrace it,” Kganyago told the publication at the time.

CIPC records for the hotel, registered under enterprise number K2021611017, state that Njabulo Goodwill Ndlala was the initial director (resigned February 2023), replaced by Fikile Evancy Ndlala (appointed March 2023), with no mention of Kganyago or husband Thami Ndlala as directors.

Verdict: False.

Lerato Kganyago at the 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa in 2022. Image: @Leratokganyago

Source: Twitter

Claim 2: The Hotel Is Mentioned in the Madlanga Commission

Recent sessions of the Madlanga Commission have featured anonymous witnesses detailing alleged corruption, with proceedings closed to the public due to security concerns and active investigations. On Monday, 20 October 2025, “Witness A” referenced the 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa in their testimony. The witness recounted a party hosted by a police officer named Vusi Ndlala at a boutique hotel, attended by senior officials.

A screenshot from the Commission, shared by ENCA's Pule Jones, showed an image of the 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa, confirming the property’s visual identification.

Verdict: True.

Claim 3: Lerato Kganyago Feared for Her Life, Possibly Related to the Hotel

In July 2025, Kganyago publicly shared that she was being followed, expressing fears for her safety in what she described as potentially femicide-related. On Monday, 20 October 2025, an X post from @Burnerburnerac5 speculated that this was instead tied to her husband’s alleged involvement with the boutique hotel and unproven claims of criminal associations.

No evidence directly connects Kganyago’s July 2025 incident to the hotel or the commission’s 2025 hearings.

Verdict: False.

Disclaimer: Based on public records as of 20 October 2025. Neither Lerato Kganyago nor current director of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa Fikile Evancy Ndlala has been accused of wrongdoing in the commission.

Source: Briefly News