The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry resumed proceedings on 20 October 2025 , with another witness testifying remotely

Witness A detailed what happened after Vereeniging engineer, Armand Swart, was shot dead in April 2024

The witness also provided detail about how bribes were offered to certain individuals in the case

GAUTENG – The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard how officers were enticed to drop charges against the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Armand Swart.

The Vereeniging engineer was shot at least 23 times in April 2024 after suspects believed him to be a whistleblower. Warrant Officer Michael Pule Tau, Musa Kekana, Tlego Floyd Mabusela, and Katiso “KT” Molefe have since been arrested for Swart’s murder.

Witness tells commission of bribery attempts

During testimony on Monday, 20 October 2025, Witness A told the commission of attempts to have the suspects granted bail pending their trial. Witness A testified from a remote locate, with only his voice heard, but his identity withheld.

The witness, a member of the Organised Crime Unit, told the commission that he was warned that the suspects were connected to “dangerous people”. He also provided details about a meeting with the Pretoria office of Gauteng Crime Investigation Services head, Major-General Richard Shibiri. During the meeting, they were told about three envelopes that were on offer in order for the suspects to get bail.

“He (Shibiri) said there were three envelopes floating around that were on offer for the suspects to get bail. He said one of the envelopes will be for the investigating officers, one will be for the magistrate, and the last one will be for the prosecutor,” Witness A said.

Witnesses told their lives were in danger

Witness A also testified how he and another investigator were invited to a party at the 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa, a boutique hotel previously associated with South African media personality Lerato Kganyago. The invited was extended by a Vusi Ndlala. The witness explained that when they arrived there, they found Shibiri relaxed, playing music over the speakers via his phone.

He was not the only police officer at the premises. He noted that Shibiri even joked with Ndala that he didn’t say he was opening a police station at the premises.

Witness A also told the commission that Ndlala outlined a plan to secure Tau’s release. The first option was through payment for bail, but if that failed, he would escape from prison. If that was unsuccessful, the next option was to eliminate the investigating officers in the matter.

