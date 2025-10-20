Witness A Tells Madlanga Commission of Bribery Attempts To Secure Bail for Murder Suspects
- The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry resumed proceedings on 20 October 2025, with another witness testifying remotely
- Witness A detailed what happened after Vereeniging engineer, Armand Swart, was shot dead in April 2024
- The witness also provided detail about how bribes were offered to certain individuals in the case
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
GAUTENG – The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard how officers were enticed to drop charges against the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Armand Swart.
The Vereeniging engineer was shot at least 23 times in April 2024 after suspects believed him to be a whistleblower. Warrant Officer Michael Pule Tau, Musa Kekana, Tlego Floyd Mabusela, and Katiso “KT” Molefe have since been arrested for Swart’s murder.
Witness tells commission of bribery attempts
During testimony on Monday, 20 October 2025, Witness A told the commission of attempts to have the suspects granted bail pending their trial. Witness A testified from a remote locate, with only his voice heard, but his identity withheld.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
The witness, a member of the Organised Crime Unit, told the commission that he was warned that the suspects were connected to “dangerous people”. He also provided details about a meeting with the Pretoria office of Gauteng Crime Investigation Services head, Major-General Richard Shibiri. During the meeting, they were told about three envelopes that were on offer in order for the suspects to get bail.
“He (Shibiri) said there were three envelopes floating around that were on offer for the suspects to get bail. He said one of the envelopes will be for the investigating officers, one will be for the magistrate, and the last one will be for the prosecutor,” Witness A said.
Witnesses told their lives were in danger
Witness A also testified how he and another investigator were invited to a party at the 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa, a boutique hotel previously associated with South African media personality Lerato Kganyago. The invited was extended by a Vusi Ndlala. The witness explained that when they arrived there, they found Shibiri relaxed, playing music over the speakers via his phone.
He was not the only police officer at the premises. He noted that Shibiri even joked with Ndala that he didn’t say he was opening a police station at the premises.
Witness A also told the commission that Ndlala outlined a plan to secure Tau’s release. The first option was through payment for bail, but if that failed, he would escape from prison. If that was unsuccessful, the next option was to eliminate the investigating officers in the matter.
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry continues corruption hearings with evidence to be delivered in-camera
What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission
- Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi accused the Presidency of interfering with investigations.
- The police’s Head of Legal Services, General Petronella Van Rooyen, said Mchunu didn’t have the power to disband the task team.
- Masemola accused Mchunu and General Shadrack Sibiya of trying to protect criminal syndicates.
- General Khumalo revealed that five major cartels were operating in the country and infiltrating the criminal justice system.
- The Madlanga Commission proceedings were postponed after General Dumisani Khumalo fell ill.
Witness X shares testimony about Matlala's messages
Briefly News reported that Witness X testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 14 October 2025.
Witness X, who was testifying remotely, shared details about Vusimuzi Matlala's ties with the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks' Head
Cat Matlala has been linked to other senior officials, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and General Shadrack Sibiya.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za