President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and the allegations made during it

The president indicated when he would comment about some of the statements made about him during testimony

Social media users shared their thoughts about Ramaphosa's comments, expressing doubt he would keep his word

President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that he would comment on allegations made against him after the Madlanga Commission ends.

GAUTENG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be commenting about allegations made at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The commission was established by the president following allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a press briefing on 6 July 2025. The allegations about criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system also led to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu being placed on leave.

During the ongoing Madlanga Commission and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee hearings, Ramaphosa’s name has been mentioned, but the president doesn’t want to comment on the allegations just yet.

The Madlanga Commission is probing allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a press briefing.

Ramaphosa addresses allegations made during Madlanga Commission

While addressing the media in Soshanguve on 20 October 2025, Ramaphosa was asked about the ongoing commission and the claims made but insisted that he would wait until the matters were properly ventilated before he comments. He added that it was with respect and regard for Judge Madlanga and the commissioners that he made the decision.

“As the person who appointed the commission, I will await the moment the proceedings end, and when a report is tabled to me, before I comment,” he said.

What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission

South Africans have little faith in Ramaphosa

Social media users shared their thoughts on Ramaphosa’s statement, with many expressing doubts that he would comment.

sontagafrank66 stated:

“You will wait for the commission to finish and do nothing as always.”

Cremerfanie said:

“Another useless commission by a useless president that costs millions with the outcome a secret and the file gathering dust in a useless office.”

Sibsqolla added:

“Well said Mr President, but we know you’re not going to do anything.”

@VanFrancoi73054 exclaimed:

“The citizens of South Africa are tired of waiting for everything. Just to give him time to think about more lies to tell the people.”

@nata59443 said:

“And we are still waiting for the outcome of the Zondo Commission.”

