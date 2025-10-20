Cyril Ramaphosa Says He’ll Comment After Madlanga Commission Ends, South Africans Express Doubt
- President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and the allegations made during it
- The president indicated when he would comment about some of the statements made about him during testimony
- Social media users shared their thoughts about Ramaphosa's comments, expressing doubt he would keep his word
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
GAUTENG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be commenting about allegations made at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
The commission was established by the president following allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a press briefing on 6 July 2025. The allegations about criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system also led to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu being placed on leave.
During the ongoing Madlanga Commission and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee hearings, Ramaphosa’s name has been mentioned, but the president doesn’t want to comment on the allegations just yet.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Ramaphosa addresses allegations made during Madlanga Commission
While addressing the media in Soshanguve on 20 October 2025, Ramaphosa was asked about the ongoing commission and the claims made but insisted that he would wait until the matters were properly ventilated before he comments. He added that it was with respect and regard for Judge Madlanga and the commissioners that he made the decision.
“As the person who appointed the commission, I will await the moment the proceedings end, and when a report is tabled to me, before I comment,” he said.
What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission
- Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi accused the Presidency of interfering with investigations.
- The police’s Head of Legal Services, General Petronella Van Rooyen, said Mchunu didn’t have the power to disband the task team.
- Masemola accused Mchunu and General Shadrack Sibiya of trying to protect criminal syndicates.
- General Khumalo revealed that five major cartels were operating in the country and infiltrating the criminal justice system.
- The Madlanga Commission proceedings were postponed after General Dumisani Khumalo fell ill.
South Africans have little faith in Ramaphosa
Social media users shared their thoughts on Ramaphosa’s statement, with many expressing doubts that he would comment.
sontagafrank66 stated:
“You will wait for the commission to finish and do nothing as always.”
Cremerfanie said:
“Another useless commission by a useless president that costs millions with the outcome a secret and the file gathering dust in a useless office.”
Sibsqolla added:
“Well said Mr President, but we know you’re not going to do anything.”
@VanFrancoi73054 exclaimed:
“The citizens of South Africa are tired of waiting for everything. Just to give him time to think about more lies to tell the people.”
@nata59443 said:
“And we are still waiting for the outcome of the Zondo Commission.”
Witness X shares testimony about Matlala's messages
Briefly News reported that Witness X testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 14 October 2025.
Witness X, who was testifying remotely, shared details about Vusimuzi Matlala's ties with the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks' Head
Cat Matlala has been linked to other senior officials, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and General Shadrack Sibiya.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za