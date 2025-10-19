ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for his handling of the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Mbalula stated that South Africa could have turned into chaos if President Cyril Ramaphosa had not taken decisive action

South African social media users shared mixed reactions to what the ANC secretary-general said

The ANC has thrown its support behind the decision made by the president regarding the allegation made by General Mkhwanazi. The party said Ramaphosa made the decision based on legal guidance and his own judgment. According to the party, the matter raised by Mkhwanazi was of significant importance and warranted the president’s attention.

Mbalula said the party backed the establishment of the Madlanga commission. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did Mbalula say?

The ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, cautioned that the country risked descending into chaos had President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to act decisively on the allegations raised by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Ramaphosa established a commission of inquiry to investigate the claims made by the General.

Speaking at the ANC Mpumalanga Provincial General Council (PGC) at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, 18 October 2025, Mbalula said the party supported the establishment of the Madlanga Commission, despite criticism that past commissions of inquiry had produced few results.

Ramaphosa's intervention

Mbalula warned that without Ramaphosa’s intervention, Mkhwanazi’s allegations could have sparked unrest similar to the July 2021 riots, which resulted in the deaths of more than 300 people. He said various forces tried to turn the situation into a revolt against the democratic state, similar to what occurred during the Jacob Zuma unrest.

Mbalula stressed that the ANC understood the seriousness of the allegations, warning that Mkhwanazi’s claims could have presented an even greater threat to the country’s stability. The ANC secretary-general said the president acted on sound legal advice and his own judgment, and that the ANC supported his decision because the issue raised by Mkhwanazi was of significant importance.

The president established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Social media users had a lot to say about Mbalula's statement.

Godfrey Maropene said:

"He is coming soon, Brown Mogotsi, be prepared to appear before the Madlanga Commission of inquiry, and wait, Mr Honourable Secretary, be patient."

IThamsanqa Gmaster said:

"Still coming, the president must also appear and then step down."

Mulavhe Manaha said:

"The president has managed to defuse 2 attempted coups d'etat from Zuma."

Stanley Harris said:

"If our country got that rotten in 30 years, you must know how rotten their brains are after 70 years."

Bongani Baba said:

"They're crazy. Mbalula is trying to praise Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa had no choice, and he is also implicated in this mess by commission or omission."

Malome Kagiso said

"Mbalula is correct, they use Zuma's name to cover for their criminal activities, and South African adults allow them."

Ferlimo Tau said:

"He's already lost his mind. Seriously, how dare he do that before our eyes? This old madala doesn't listen to himself seriously in this country, we have lost hope since his president became leader, he'd never done anything that we can point to in the lives of Citizens."

