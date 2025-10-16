The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will resume proceedings at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria

The proceedings were postponed on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, after a technical issue compromised Witness X's safety

News24 and Daily Maverick, and the evidence leaders agreed on a way forward regarding the delivery of the evidence

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry proceedings will be heard in-camera due to the sensitive nature of the evidence. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will resume proceedings today, 16 October 2025, but evidence will be heard in-camera.

The hearings into allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system were postponed on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, after technical issues compromised the safety of the witness testifying.

Witness X testified from a remote location through an intermediary after two media houses objected to the evidence being delivered in-camera.

Media houses agree to the in-camera process

Following an agreement between the evidence leaders and News24 and Daily Maverick, testimony will be delivered in-camera on 16 and 17 October. No members of the media or public will be allowed into the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, as the evidence is deemed very sensitive.

As per the agreement, the commission will also have to give notice 72 hours in advance if a witness will be testifying in private.

On Monday, 21 October 2025 and Tuesday, 22 October 2025, the public and media will be able to attend proceedings, but the evidence will be delivered remotely as was done with Witness X.

Source: Briefly News