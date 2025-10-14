The secret witness who testified before the Madlanga Commission of inquiry on 14 October 2025 stopped testifying

This was after threats to their security emerged, and their safety was compromised in the midst of the proceedings

The witness had been testifying behind closed doors after two media houses filed an interdict to air the testimonies in public

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Mbuyiseli Madlanga said that the testimony of Witness X was halted. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry stopped the live testimony of Witness X on 14 October 2025 after a security threat endangered the witness's life.

In a statement the Commission released, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlangs said that the Commission experienced technical difficulties that had the potential of endangering the safety of the witness. He said that a different format will be adopted to ensure that Witness X testifies and tenders their evidence. He said that while the Commission will provide information on how and when questions will be asked about the testimony, the witness's statement will be read into the record.

"This decision has not been taken lightly because this commission values and respects transparency. Transparency is not transparency for transparency's sake. It is about the interest that the public has in matters that affect them," Madlanga said.

Source: Briefly News