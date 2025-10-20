The Madlanga Commission and Ad Hoc committee to investigate Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations have gripped South Africa

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified at the Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee on 7 October 2025. Image: Aubrey Senyolo/Getty Images

South Africa’s turbulent political landscape is witnessing two parallel investigations that have captured the nation’s attention. The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee are unpacking allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. These probes aim to investigate the disturbing events of alleged criminality, political meddling, and corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Mkhwanazi made explosive claims on 6 July 2025 about interference and cartel involvement within the police. As hearings unfold, South Africans are being made privy to shocking claims.

Here is a breakdown of key insights emerging from both the Madlanga Commission and the Ad Hoc Committee so far:

1. Political interference runs Deep in law enforcement

One of the biggest revelations is the extent to which politics has infiltrated policing. Mkhwanazi’s testimony detailed alleged cartel bosses influencing SAPS leadership, with WhatsApp messages linking suspects to high-ranking officials. Briefly News reported that the head of Crime Intelligence, General Dumisani Khumalo, testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and presented WhatsApp messages from controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi and attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi Matlala. In these texts, Mogotsi confirmed to Matlala that the Political Killings Task Team, which had been harassing Matlala, had been disbanded.

While in the Ad Hoc Committee, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu faced scrutiny over directives to disband specialised units like the Provincial KwaZulu-Natal Task Team (PKTT).

2. Corruption thrives in non-transparency

Both probes have highlighted how delays and closed sessions enable evasion. The Madlanga Commission temporarily shut public hearings due to risks to ongoing investigations, opting for in-camera testimony to protect sensitive probes. Briefly News reported that one particular Madlanga Commission of inquiry's witness would testify in camera. The Commission ruled that the hearings would be done in private, and the spokesperson gave reasons for the decision.

Similarly, the Ad Hoc Committee’s deadline extension to November 28 fuels public scepticism about stalling tactics.

3. Whistleblowers face risks to their lives

Mkhwanazi’s bold accusations have come at a cost, with reports of threats and security disruptions halting proceedings.

The secret witness who testified before the Madlanga Commission of inquiry on 14 October 2025 was forced to stop testifying after threats to their security emerged, and their safety was compromised.

The Ad Hoc Committee echoed this, with Mchunu denying threats against Mkhwanazi but admitting to internal tensions. Similarly, upcoming witness Brown Mogotsi has also voiced concern about his life, according to eNCA.

4 The shadow of Nathi Mthethwa’s tragic end

Nathi Mthethwa passed away on 30 September 2025. Image: Darren Stewart Source/Getty Images.

No discussion of these probes is complete without addressing Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa, the former police minister (2008-2014), whose legacy looms large. The late ambassador to France faced corruption allegations before his shocking death on September 30, 2025, after falling from a Paris hotel.

Mthethwa’s tenure as police minister overlaps with many issues now under scrutiny, including claims of interference in SAPS operations.

His funeral, held amid national mourning, became a microcosm of South Africa’s divisions. An exclusive eyewitness account from an attendee reveals:

“The funeral was an affair of mixed emotions. Some celebrated his life and the political party he dedicated his life to while others were overcome with grief. What was common was the unsaid that lingered due to the mysterious circumstances of his death, something that nobody chose to mention.”

What is next?

As the Madlanga Commission resumes and the Ad Hoc Committee presses on, South Africans continue to wonder if these lessons will spur genuine change. While Senzo Mchunu will continue his testimony today, former police minister Bheki Cele is expected to take the stand later this week, and many are particularly invested in what he has to say.

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan, who has sued Mkhwanazi, spoke to eNCA and warned of “polished tsotsis” in high places, urging a paradigm shift. Ultimately, all we can do is wait and hope that the truth will out and justice prevails.

