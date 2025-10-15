The case against crime intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo was postponed after he appeared in court on 15 October 2025

He appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates Court after he was arrested in June for allegedly irregularly appointing a senior police officer

The presiding officer of the case recused himself, and the state filed an application for his recusal to be reviewed

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The court case against crime intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo was postponed after the presiding officer, Chief Magistrate Vusimuzi Mahlangu, recused himself. The state filed an application to review the recusal.

According to SABC News, Khumalo's case was postponed to 6 November after Mahlangu recused himself from the case. Mahlangu announced his decision on 13 October. He was subpoenaed to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

State applies to review recusal

The state applied to have his recusal reviewed. The spokesperson of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Henry Mamothane, said that IDAC did not view him as a biased presiding officer.

Khumalo was arrested in June on charges of fraud and corruption. He and other senior police officers were charged with allegedly irregularly appointing 30-year-old Dineo Mokwele for a position she was not qualified for.

