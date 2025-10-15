Malesela Teffo Calls Applicants in Khumalo Case Dangerous, Requests Friend of the Court Role
- Disbarred Advocate Malesela Teffo has requested to be a friend of the court today, 15 October 2025
- The request was made on Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo's case at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court
- Teffo labelled the applicants in the court case as dangerous, and as the reason he was sent to jail
On Wednesday, 15 October 2025, the disbarred Advocate Malesela Teffo filed a request to be a friend of the court. Teffo made the request during the court of Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
What did Teffo say?
The Crime Intelligence boss and other senior officials are appearing in court today, 15 October 2025. They are facing charges over the alleged irregular appointment of Dineo Mokwele to a senior position within Crime Intelligence, reportedly made without proper security vetting. Khumalo and other senior officials were arrested in June 2025
Teffo told the court that he was informed that the accused are applying to have their bail conditions relaxed. He said that the applicants are very dangerous people. Teffo stated that the accused were the reason he was in jail, adding that his cellphone had been monitored while he was in prison. The disbarred advocate, who was struck off the roll of advocates by the high court in September 2022, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for violating that order.
Khumalo's defence hits back at Teffo
Khumalo's defence stopped Teffo in his tracks, stating that he did not submit a formal application and should not be allowed to address the court over the matter.
The defence told the court that the application would be opposed because such a request had never occurred in a criminal matter, only in a civil matter. Part of the bail conditions set for General Khumalo and his co-accused is that they do not enter the Crime Intelligence offices.
What did South Africans say?
Social media users shared their opinions regarding what Teffo said about the accused.
@KalangaGent_ said:
"Give back this man his law licence."
@Sakrili1 said:
"Ayyyi this guy after being supported by South Africans is allowing himself to be used by criminal syndicates to discredit Khumalo."
@SiphoEuphred said:
"Not Sibiya's bodyguard."
@llutladi said:
"Someone should advise Adv Teffo free, his tendency of chasing clouds for publicity is foolishness."
