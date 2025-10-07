The South African Police Service provided an update on Colonel Dumisani Khumalo, who fell ill while testifying at the Madlabnga Commission of Inquiry

Khymalo was the fifth witness in the Commission of Inquiry, which was established to investigate the alleged infiltration of the South African Police Service

The national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said that Khumalo is ready to give his testimony

Dumisani Khumalo is recovering. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE — The spokesperson of the South African Police Service, Brigadier Ahtlenda Mathe, said that crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo is ready to resume his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. This was after he fell ill while testifying on 1 October 2025.

According to Newzroom Afrika, Mathe said that Khymalo was ready to testify. She spoke during a SAPS festive season readiness campaign. She said that Khumalo is recovering well and is in good spirits. She also said that he is ready to testify at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

