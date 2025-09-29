Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 29 September 2025

The Crime Intelligence Head of the police detailed how politicians went to extreme lengths to get more funding

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola made similar comments when he testified at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College

General Dumisani Khumalo told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry how politicians faked hits on themselves. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry how some politicians would go to extreme lengths just to get more finances and perks.

The Crime Intelligence Head of the South African Police Service (SAPS) made the admission during his first day of testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Khumalo is the fifth witness to testify before the commission, which was established to probe allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Khumalo details how politicians fake assassination attempts

During his testimony about the work of the Political Killings Task Team, Khumalo noted that some politicians faked assassination attempts. Politicians were given more funds for security if their lives were under threat.

The Crime Intelligence Head then explained how one councillor faked an attack on himself by burning his house. Sadly, he was the only one who escaped the blaze, but his wife and children were killed in the fire.

You can watch the statement below.

The individual in question was Michael Buthelezi, a former Democratic Alliance councillor who was found guilty of murdering his partner and three children.

He was also convicted of arson and defeating the ends of justice after he torched the family’s home in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, in October 2023. He was sentenced to four life terms and an additional 15 years.

Khumalo’s testimony echoes Fannie Masemola’s statements

Khumalo’s claims echoed those of General Fannie Masemola. The National Police Commissioner testified on 22 September 2025 that councillors took extreme steps to secure bodyguards for their protection.

Masemola said that councillors, who opened cases of intimidation and attempted murder, went as far as to instruct hitmen to shoot them but not kill them. The councillors would then use their injuries as motivation for why they needed extra protection.

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, made similar assertions during his testimony. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission

