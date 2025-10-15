SAPS Investigating After 3 Men Killed in Shooting in Hout Bay
- The South African Police Service is investigating a triple murder that took place in the Western Cape in the early hours of the morning
- Three men were shot and killed in Hout Bay in Cape Town, and the police found their bodies in a vehicle
- The vehicle was riddled with bullets, and the cause of death is not known, but the police suspect it is linked to organized crime
HOUT BAY, CAPE TOWN — The bodies of three men were found in Hout Bay, Cape Town, on 15 October 2025.
According to eNCA, the South African Police Service is investigating a triple murder that took place in Hout Bay. The bodies of the three men were found with gunshot wounds in a silver Hyundai i20 in Imizamo Yethu.
The motive is not known. However, the police are not ruling out the possibility that the deaths are linked to an extortion racket.
This is a developing story.
Source: Briefly News
