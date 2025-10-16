The Democratic Alliance's Member of Parliament Dianne Kohler-Barnard was cleared to continue her work on the ASd Hoc Committee

The par sought legal advice after she received pressure from opposition parties to recuse herself from the commission

The pressure came after KwaZulu-Natal top cop General Nhlangla Mkhwanazi accused her of disclosing classified intelligence

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Despite pressure from opposition parties to recuse herself, the Democratic Alliance's MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard was cleared to remain on the Ad Hoc Committee to investigate corruption in the criminal justice system.

According to IOL, the party's MP Glynnis Breytenbach said that the party obtained legal advice, which showed that there was no proof to prevent her from participating in the Ad Hoc Committee due to bias and conflict of interest.

The legal advice the party received added that Kohler-Barnard did not publicise any information from crime intelligence. The clearance from the legal authorities came after members of the African National Congress, the MK Party, the Patriotic Alliance, and ActionSA demanded that she be removed.

The demands came after KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused Kohler-Barnard of publicising information obtained from her role as a member of the Crime Intelligence portfolio committee.

Most recently, DA MP Lisa Schickerling was recused from the Ad Hoc Committee because of the case she opened against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. She opened a case of defeating the ends of justice after Mkhwanazi alleged during his 6 July 2025 press briefing that Mchunu ordered the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team.

