Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya continued his testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 14 October 2025

The suspended Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection was unhappy with being questioned by David Skosana

Skosana, a member of the uMkhonto weSizwe, opened a case against Sibiya on behalf of the political party

Shadrack Sibiya was not pleased that he was going to questioned by the MK Party's David Skosana. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya has accused David Skosana of working with Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The suspended Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection made the assertion while testifying before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 14 October 2025. Sibiya was answering questions by Members of Parliament as the hearings into allegations of political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system continue.

After fielding questions from the African National Congress members, Sibiya was due to be questioned by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, but wasn’t happy with the situation.

Sibiya objected to being questioned by Skosana

Before the MK Party’s Skosana could begin his questions, Sibiya raised an objection. He noted that Skosana was a complainant against him in court, and it would not be fair for the MP to use the platform to solicit answers from him before he appears in court. He also questioned Skosana’s relationship with Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi.

“This is the member that I feel is working with General Mkhwanazi,” he stated.

He added that the statement used by Mkhwanazi’s team to open a case contained Skosana’s name.

Committee chairperson responds to Sibiya’s concerns

After raising his concerns, Sibiya asked committee chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, for some sort of protection. Lekganyane said it was a legitimate concern and, therefore, advised the Deputy National Commissioner to decide whether he wanted to respond to certain questions or not. The decision did not sit well with the MK Party, which once again noted that Skosana did not open a case against Sibiya in his personal capacity but on behalf of the party.

They also viewed it as a waste of time if Sibiya refused to answer every single question by a certain member. You can view Sibiya raising his concerns below.

