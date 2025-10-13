Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya told Parliament about a meeting he had with Brown Mogotsi in Cape Town

The suspended Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection explained that Mogotsi met him for breakfast

South Africans were amused by Sibiya's story, sharing their thoughts about Mogotsi's actions

Shadrack Sibiya left many amused by his story about Brown Mogotsi and breakfast. Image: Tim Robberts/ @IOL

WESTERN CAPE – South Africans have been left amused by Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya’s testimony about his interactions with Brown Mogotsi.

Sibiya, the suspended Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, has been testifying before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee probing allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

During his first day of testimony, Sibiya was asked about whether he met Brown Mogotsi, whose name has featured heavily in Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

Sibiya shares details of the meeting with Mogotsi

While explaining how he met Mogotsi, Sibiya claimed that he met the North West businessman in Cape Town in January 2025. Sibiya explained that he was in the city on official duty when Mogotsi asked if they could meet.

When he agreed, Mogotsi met him for breakfast but left without paying for his share. Sibiya claimed that Mogotsi called him asking if he could cover the bill, and when the suspended Deputy National Commissioner refused, the businessman had to return to pay for his portion.

How did South Africans react to the claims?

South Africans were left amused by Mogotsi’s actions, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts on the fact that he wanted Sibiya to pay for his meal.

@PulseOnX said:

‘Brown Mogotsi is a real Birdie. Imagine asking another man to pay for your breakfast😭.”

@NeoDinero asked:

“Brown Mogotsi had breakfast and didn't pay for it, then called Sibiya to settle it. What the hell is wrong with this guy?”

@LesegoMolokomme joked:

“Brown is the biggest hustler. I wonder how Cat put up with him for so long with those constant cash sends🤣.”

@Qlyv_Mydear added:

“There is literally no difference between Mogotsi and Slay Queens 😭.”

