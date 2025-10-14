The Madlanga Commission of inquiry's next witness will not be testify in front of cameras after two media houses lost the bid to air the testimony

News24 and Daily Maverick filed a court interdict on 13 October and the hearings wee postponed due to the application

The Commission ruled that the hearings will be done in private and the spokesperson gave reasons for the decision

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has ruled that the next witness will testify behind closed doors. This was after News24 and Daily Maverick filed an interdict to air the testimony to the public.

According to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's spokesperson Jeremy Michaels, the witness will give testimony in a remote location. He said that News24 and Daily Maverick argued for transparency. Michaels added that the media houses agreed that the testimony will be transmitted and broadcast via distorted audio to disguise the voice of the witness. The media houses also ageed that the material that the witness will be testifying for the next two days will be made available in due course. However, the evidence leaders are still pushing for an in-camera testimony for 16 and 17 October 2025.

Media houses applied to make testimony public

The Commission of Inquiry's public hearings on 13 October were postponed after Daily Maverick and News24 submitted their applications. Their legal teams and the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry presented their heads of arguments before Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Advocate Sesi Baloyi and Advocate Sandile Khumalo. Madlanga ruled in favour of the Commission of Inquiry.

Since the commencement of the public hearings on 17 September, five witnesses testified. These include KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and the crime intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo.

