EFF’s Sinawo Thambo Withdraws Posts About Kenny Kunene and Issues Public Apology

The national spokesperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Sinawo Thambo, has issued an apology to the Patriotic Alliance's Kenny Kunene

This follows a demand from the PA's deputy president for Thambo to withdraw the social media posts linking Kunene to criminal activities

Thambo allegedly made various social media posts and accused Kunene of improper conduct

Sinawo Thambo, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ national spokesperson, apologised to Patriotic Alliance Deputy President Kenny Kunene on 14 October 2025 via the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kunene’s lawyers said Thambo’s posts were harmful and injurious. Images: Frennie Shivambu,Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What did Thambo say?

On 14 October 2025, at around 3 am, the national spokesperson of the EFF apologised for any harm he caused to Kunene. He said that he withdrew the post he made on 8 and 10 October 2025 about Mr Kenny Kunene.

The apology comes after Kunene’s legal team reportedly accused Thambo of making unfounded claims that could harm Kunene’s reputation in both business and politics. The letter is said to have warned that legal action would follow if the posts were not retracted within 48 hours.

In the posts, Thambo allegedly claimed that Kunene paid R400,000 bail for Katiso “KT” Molefe, the suspected mastermind behind DJ Sumbody’s murder.

