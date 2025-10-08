The Patriotic Alliance's (PA) Kenny Kunene shared his thoughts on the 2026 Local Government Elections

The deputy leader of the PA was named as the party’s mayoral candidate in Johannesburg for the elections

South Africans shared their thoughts on Kunene's confidence, but many didn't share his optimism

Kenny Kunene is confident that people will vote for him in next year's elections, but many don't share his optimism. Image: Damir Khabirov/ Luba Lesolle

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Kenny Kunene is confident that he can win the mayoral seat in the City of Johannesburg in the 2026 Local Government Elections, but not everyone is so sure.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy leader was announced as the party’s mayoral candidate in Johannesburg for next year’s elections.

Why is Morero confident of victory?

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a service delivery programme in Soweto on Wednesday, 08 October 2025, Kunene said his image was not tarnished by his recent suspension.

The reinstated Transport Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) was suspended pending the conclusion of an investigation into his suspected ties with murder-accused, Katiso “KT” Molefe. Despite the recent controversy, Kunene maintained that his public image was still intact.

Instead, he said that during his three-month suspension, he discovered how much support there is for him.

"The people on the ground are asking me to stand as mayor. Young people were stopping me at corners and saying, 'We are going to vote for you as mayor, ' Kunene claimed.

Kunene is set to contest the mayoral race against the Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille, while the African National Congress has yet to announce its candidate.

Kunene will be going head-to-head with the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Helen Zille for the post, with the African National Congress (ANC) and ActionSA yet to announce their candidates. Herman Mashaba indicated that he could contest the elections on behalf of his party, while the ANC could field the current mayor, Dada Morero, as its candidate.

Helen Zille will contest the mayoral race in Johannesburg on behalf of the Democratic Alliance. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

How did South Africans react to Kunene’s claims?

Social media users were not as confident as Kunene, with many saying they would not vote for the PA deputy leader.

Ntshembo Khalanga said:

“Someone please wake him up. He's dreaming.”

Naledi Kay added:

“He must wake up and smell the coffee☕️.”

Donald Christie agreed:

“Only in his dreams.”

Linda Capon Kruger exclaimed:

“Oh, my word. These PA guys are so full of themselves.”

Nomvuyo Dlova stated:

“This one better go back to being a Sushi king.”

Kekius Maximus questioned:

“What does a crook know about service delivery?”

Nonky Nonky Mshengu said:

“Hai man, Kenny. Go back to your things like fashion, parties, and sushi. That’s your style.

Preston A Tilk stated:

“Then Joburgers would be stupid people.”

João Carlos Pita added:

“No thanks. We don’t need the mafia boss. We’ve already seen how he destroyed the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA).

South Africans furious as Kunene is reinstated

Briefly News reported that South Africans were not impressed that Kunene was reinstated as Transport MMC.

His reinstatement came after the PA threatened to pull out of the Government of National Unity.

Kunene resigned from his post as MMC after an investigation was launched into his recent conduct.

Source: Briefly News