Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu faces numerous allegations of corruption and political interference

The minister will have to answer to the Integrity Commission of the African National Congress (ANC)

South Africans weighed in on Mchunu's appearance, sharing hilarious reactions to the news

Senzo Mchunu will appear before the ANC's Integrity Commission.

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Senzo Mchunu will have to appear before the Integrity Commission of the African National Congress (ANC), but South Africa

That’s according to ANC Secretary-General (SG), Fikile Mbalula, who said that the Minister of Police will appear after the recent allegations made about him. Mchunu’s name has been mentioned more than once during testimonies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, with witnesses detailing how he sought to disband the Political Killings Task Team.

Evidence has also been presented showing his ties to controversial North West businessman, Brown Mgotsi, and attempted murder accused, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

When will Mchunu appear before the Integrity Commission?

During a press briefing at Luthuli House on 2 October 2025, where he briefed the media on the outcomes of the National Working Committee, Mbalula confirmed that Mchunu would appear. The SG told journalists that he would not divulge details about when the minister would appear.

“The Integrity Commission is seized with the matter. I will not give details because we don’t want that. Most of the time, as members go to the commission, we don’t divulge details; we deal with reports,” he said.

He added that if Mchunu failed to appear, he would be summoned.

Implicated individuals will be afforded the right of reply

Mbalula also stressed the importance of the Madlanga Commission, saying it was evidence of the ANC's fight against corruption and maladministration. He also noted that people’s names may be mentioned during testimonies, but stressed that those implicated would be afforded the right of reply and a fair opportunity to clear their names.

He stated, however, that the party would not tolerate any individual or group who sought to tarnish the party's reputation.

“The ANC can't pride itself on such people if they are its members, and they will face the full wrath of the ANC and accountability from the side of the party,” Mbalula said.

Fikile Mbalula confirmed that those implicated at the Madlanga Commission will be given a right of reply.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans amused by Mchunu’s impending appearance

Social media users weighed in on the fact that Mchunu would appear before the Integrity Commission, with many joking that the party had no integrity. Others speculated that Mchunu would be given another post.

Mandla Henriqué laughed:

“Integrity and ANC in one sentence🤣.”

Richard Allan Warwick joked:

“I chuckle every time I see the words ANC and integrity in the same sentence.”

Mandla Masango agreed:

“ANC and integrity, it's like water and oil😂.”

Benzokuhle Mabhilo Mzobe asked:

“Integrity commission? Within the ANC? Do they even know the word?”

Sello Donald Kgasi suggested:

“He'll be appointed as Ambassador to France.

Thabang Mashile agreed:

“They want to deploy him to France🙄.”

Kefilwe Makwela noted:

“Aaah, a criminal appearing before criminals😆.”

Neil Griffiths agreed:

“The corrupt investigating the corrupt😂.”

