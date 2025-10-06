Nathi Mthethwa: Justice Minister Calls for Urgent Meeting With SAPS Over Delay in Leaving for France
- The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development has called for an urgent meeting with officials from the South African Police Service (SAPS)
- Mmamoloko Kubayi wants answers as to why the police have yet to travel to France to assist with investigations into Nkosinathi 'Nathi' Mthethwa's death
- The South African Ambassador to France was found dead on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, a day after he was reported missing by his wife
GAUTENG - Mmamoloko Kubayi has called for an urgent meeting with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the South African Police Service (SAPS).
The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development has called for an urgent meeting with senior officials in relation to a team that was going to be sent to investigate the death of Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa.
The South African Ambassador to France was found dead on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, with authorities speculating that he fell from a window on the 22nd floor at the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile Hotel.
Kubayi calls for an urgent meeting
Four days after the Ambassador’s death, Police Minister, Professor Firoz Cachalia, confirmed that a team of seasoned detectives would be sent to France to assist with investigations. The team was due to depart on 4 October 2025 but has yet to do so, as of the afternoon of Monday, 06 October 2025.
Kubayi has now called for an urgent meeting with SAPS to find out why the team has not left as yet. The DOJ said that the meeting would clarify what the issue was and what assistance would be required from the department.
SAPS team’s delay could impact repatriation efforts
With the team of seasoned detectives yet to leave, repatriation efforts for the former Police Minister’s body could be delayed.
Initial reports indicated that French authorities were hoping to be done with investigations by Tuesday, 7 October. The post-mortem was then going to be released, and repatriation efforts were set to begin.
With South African officers yet to arrive in Paris to begin their own investigations, plans could be reworked to accommodate the arrival of the South African team.
What you need to know about the situation surrounding Mthethwa’s death
- The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirmed Mthethwa’s passing.
- Mthethwa’s family in South Africa shared how they found out about his tragic passing in Paris.
- Mthethwa’s name was recently mentioned in Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's testimony at the Madlanga Commission.
- French authorities were combing through CCTV footage from the hotel where Mthethwa’s body was found.
- Mthethwa’s wife shared details about the final message she received from her husband that sparked the search for him.
Mystery surrounds the late Ambassador’s death
Briefly News reported that French authorities provided more details about their investigations.
Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed what authorities found in the hotel room Mthethwa was in.
She also shared information about the last message Mthethwa sent to his wife, which left her worried.
