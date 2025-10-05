Build One SA (BOSA), RISE Mzansi, and the GOOD Party are merging to form a new political party

The new political party will be registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

South Africans weighed in on the new political party, sharing mixed reactions to the formation

Dr Mmusi Maimane (BOSA), Patricia de Lille (GOOD), Songezo Zibi (RISE Mzansi) have merged their parties to form one movement. Image: @Unite4ChangeZA

GAUTENG - The formation of a new political party in South Africa has sparked mixed reactions online.

Build One SA (BOSA), RISE Mzansi, and the GOOD Party have announced that they are merging to form a new political party. The new party, called Unite for Change, will be registered with the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and contest the 2026 Local Government Elections as a unified movement.

Leadership for Unite for Change unveiled

At the announcement of the party in Johannesburg on 5 October 2025, the party promised ‘one name, one platform, and one purpose.’

According to the party’s statement, it was a coming together of equals who heard the cries of citizens and were putting South Africa first.

The party’s founding Leaders’ Council includes Dr Mmusi Maimane, Patricia de Lille, Songezo Zibi, Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, and Brett Herron.

Unite for Change unveils party agenda

The party also unveiled its agenda, which focused on five priorities. This is local economic recovery, capable and ethical leadership, safety and justice and digitisation (using technology to drive smart governance), dignity through basic services and eliminating corruption.

The party has also committed to prioritising local leaders who are embedded in their communities and will begin a national tour in October, where it will visit town halls to conduct community dialogues ahead of the upcoming elections.

Unite for Change will contest the 2026 Local Government Elections. Image: @IOL

With the elections drawing closer, numerous parties have started to make their intentions known.

In July 2025, former Member of Parliament (MP) of the African National Congress (ANC), Boy Mamabolo announced his intention to register his new political party, ‘Mandela for President.'

On 5 September 2025, Floyd Shivambu officially launched the Afrika Mayibuye Movement as a political party and movement.

How did South Africans react to the announcement?

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with some welcoming the decision and others finding it amusing.

Those in support of it:

Matlhare Mtsweni Libyan-oil said:

“Irrespective of who the funder is, or which side of the picket line, in my humble view, this is a step in the right direction. Politics is in dire need of fewer parties. I mean, the ballot paper was so long last election, I couldn't find my KISS Party🥹.”

Phondo Gates stated:

“This is a good merger. The ANC and its derivatives, EFF and MKP, should be challenged. Especially for those of us who are centrists.”

Cornelius Dire agreed:

“The move shows political maturity.”

Simmone Bouch added:

“I'll give them an A for effort👏.”

Themba Ntuli stated:

“These guys are going to do better than PAC, UDM, COPE and maybe EFF.”

Those who rejected the idea:

King MG Jiane said:

“Oppenheimer will now have to donate boma R100 million to one political party.”

Community News Network TV stated:

“Waste of time. It shows fragmentation in South African culture that comes together to create alliances. It’s like Pirates and Sundowns coming together and creating Moroka Swallows.”

Tlogelang Chiloane joked:

“Iyoo, Aunty Patty has been there, done that, dumped parties, formed parties, joined parties and is still not fulfilled😄.”

Gavin David von Meyer added:

“UFC, they sound like fighters.”

Shamase Nkwali Yenkosi II stated:

“Collective 1.05% of the vote🙄.

