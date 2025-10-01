The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has announced that it will no longer be resigning from the Government of National Unity

This comes after its president, Gayton McKenzie, threatened to resign as the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

The PA said that the party met with the African National Congress to settle its differences

The Patrotic Alliance is not leaving the GNU. Images: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Image

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has announced that it is remaining in the Government of National Unity (GNU). This was after its president, Gayton McKenzie, threatened to pull out of the GNU following a fallout with Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero.

News Live SA posted a clip from the Patriotic Alliance’s Deputy President Kenny Kunene’s Facebook live video on its @newslivesa X account. Kunene went live on 30 September 2025.

What did Kunene say about the GNU?

Kunene addressed McKenzie’s threats to resign as the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture. McKenzie said last week that he would step down as the Minister on 30 September. However, he did not.

Kunene said that the African National Congress’s (ANC) proposals made sense, and the party is excited. McKenzie was not part of the meeting as he is in Spain.

The ANC’s delegation included the Gauteng co-conveners Amos Masondo and Panyaza Lesufi, Tasneem Motara and Dada Morero, the ANC’s Johannesburg chairperson. Kunene said that the ANC and PA discussed Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Emfuleni.

“The meeting went very well. We are happy with the posture of the ANC. We have found common ground,” he said.

He said that the party’s National Executive Committee would provide an update of its decision on 3 October.

View the X video here:

Why did Gayton McKenzie threaten to leave?

McKenzie previously threatened that the PA would pull out of its coalitions with the ANC. This was after the ANC did not reinstate Kunene as the MMC for Transport after he was cleared of wrongdoing. He was accused of having ties to murder-accused Katiso Molefe when he was found at his house during his arrest.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens roasted the Patriotic Alliance.

Blackman said:

“I have never seen someone get off a gravy train. Never.”

Libele said:

“He bluffed. They called it.”

The Humble Reverend asked:

“How heavy was the envelope?”

Mukanywa said:

“That was very obvious.”

Seopa Adolf said:

“Even if common ground was not found, he was never going to withdraw from the GNU.”

