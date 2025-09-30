Gayton McKenzie promised to resign as a minister unless Kenny Kunene was reinstated as Transport Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC)

McKenzie plans to meet with the leadership of the African National Congress before making any further decisions about his future in government

South Africans weighed in on McKenzie's decision to wait a bit longer, with many accusing him of changing his mind and flip-flopping

Gayton McKenzie will meet with ANC leadership before making a decision about whether to resign as a minister and withdraw from the GNU. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Gayton McKenzie has postponed his plans to withdraw from the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader threatened to resign from his post as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, unless Kenny Kunene was reinstated as the City of Johannesburg’s Transport Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC).

Kunene resigned from the post following an investigation into his ties with murder accused, Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe.

Will McKenzie still be resigning?

Despite promises that the PA would withdraw from any coalitions with the African National Congress unless their demands were met, the party remains part of the GNU. The minister is holding off on making any decisions until he meets with the ANC leadership on Tuesday night.

The minister also stated that he was not making idle threats about resigning from his ministerial post or withdrawing the party from coalitions at national, provincial and local government levels.

“The Secretary-General of the ANC is right; one shouldn’t make threats. But what other option did we have left? This wasn’t a threat; this was a statement of intent,” he said about his decision.

The PA demanded that Kenny Kunene be reinstated as Transport MMC or else. Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the situation surrounding Kunene

South Africans not surprised by McKenzie’s decision

Social media users weighed in on McKenzie’s decision not to resign just yet, with many saying they didn’t expect anything else from him.

Tharsu Naicker said:

“This is a flip-flop. He's not serious about anything. Just talks stupid things without thinking.”

Corrie Klinkradt added:

“We all knew he wouldn't go. His mouth speaks before he thinks🤣.”

Special-One Sekhu stated:

“Politics of the stomach at play🙄.”

Gareth Little said:

“He doesn’t want to give up his ticket to the gravy train.”

Melville Van Eden agreed:

“He won't resign from the GNU and from his ministerial post because he is there for power and he likes the attention😂.”

John Mac Farlane seconded that:

“He can’t leave the cash cow.”

Eugene Burgins said:

“That's what you get from a man with convictions, but no conviction.”

Kunene sworn in as ordinary councillor

Briefly News reported that Kunene returned to the Johannesburg Council on 26 September 2025.

The Deputy President of the PA was sworn in as a Proportional Representative (PR) councillor.

South Africans questioned whether the party would make good on its threats to leave the coalition.

Source: Briefly News